Gem21
Gem223
Gem76
Gem5
novice rank iconKamilos31: What do you need to enter in Lootpay to find the Google Play gift card?
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: or paypal. you can buy google play with both
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: get visa then
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: for me there is
novice rank iconKamilos31: Are there only bots here or what?
novice rank iconmirazh: Cuckoo)))
novice rank iconKamilos31: Where exactly is the Google Play gift card there?
novice rank iconKamilos31: There's no Google Play on LootPay
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: google play via lootpay
novice rank iconKamilos31: Will anyone answer my question?
novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
How do you get free robux without human verification ?

Bleketet avatar

Bleketet

May 13, 2019 at 12:54 PM

I tried alot of it from robux generators till gift cards and also the one with no human verification bit when I tried them it said that I have to do human verificaton first for the generators and gift card
Spiderman78 avatar

Spiderman78

May 13, 2019 at 01:25 PM

All generator are fake mate example Robux generator it's fake
Spiderman78 avatar

Spiderman78

May 13, 2019 at 01:26 PM

like what i see all generator site are fake
KKenKK avatar

KKenKK

May 13, 2019 at 03:59 PM

The generators are fake they dont actually give you robux
havjj avatar

havjj

May 13, 2019 at 04:28 PM

you can get free robux from gamehag
gagt avatar

gagt

May 13, 2019 at 05:09 PM

Generators are fake, put a non existant name like name full of swear word, and it still work
dehsky avatar

dehsky

Pigletman avatar

Pigletman

May 14, 2019 at 01:30 AM

Short answer, no, You can attempt to get robux from websites (such as this one), but besides that they don't work.
Bleketet avatar

Bleketet

May 14, 2019 at 09:33 AM

So this website also dont give us robux ?
Battlebot123 avatar

Battlebot123

May 14, 2019 at 10:18 AM

I do not know how
myStery24 avatar

myStery24

May 15, 2019 at 01:26 PM

Robux is unavailable now. There was an announcement about the issue of withdrawing Robux from Gamehag posted on Gamehag Community a.k.a Gamehag's Discord. For any updated news, kindly check on Gamehag's Facebook page or Discord.

P.S. This topic already covered in many threads.
