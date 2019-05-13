How do you get free robux without human verification ?

I tried alot of it from robux generators till gift cards and also the one with no human verification bit when I tried them it said that I have to do human verificaton first for the generators and gift card
All generator are fake mate example Robux generator it's fake
like what i see all generator site are fake
The generators are fake they dont actually give you robux
you can get free robux from gamehag
Generators are fake, put a non existant name like name full of swear word, and it still work
you can get 5 robux on oprewards if you register and cash out after you register.
Short answer, no, You can attempt to get robux from websites (such as this one), but besides that they don't work.
So this website also dont give us robux ?
Robux is unavailable now. There was an announcement about the issue of withdrawing Robux from Gamehag posted on Gamehag Community a.k.a Gamehag's Discord. For any updated news, kindly check on Gamehag's Facebook page or Discord.
Robux is unavailable now. There was an announcement about the issue of withdrawing Robux from Gamehag posted on Gamehag Community a.k.a Gamehag's Discord. For any updated news, kindly check on Gamehag's Facebook page or Discord.
