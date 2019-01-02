Atia
Kim grać na topie ?

Cebula1111 avatar

Cebula1111

January 2, 2019 at 07:54 PM

Co polecacie ?
VlHAL avatar

VlHAL

January 2, 2019 at 09:21 PM

polecam kleda, rzadko grany a samemu moze wygrac grę jak się go ogarnia

ventum91 avatar

ventum91

January 2, 2019 at 09:29 PM

Polecam gragasa
Shaamoon avatar

Shaamoon

January 4, 2019 at 03:24 AM

nasus, albo urgot
miodeus avatar

miodeus

January 4, 2019 at 03:34 AM

Illaoil najprostrza i najmocniejsza
Xerden95 avatar

Xerden95

January 6, 2019 at 09:33 AM

Teemo darius garen nasus
tytus_bomba1 avatar

tytus_bomba1

January 6, 2019 at 07:22 PM

urgot darius lissandra cassiopeia

Laki2137 avatar

Laki2137

January 8, 2019 at 02:18 PM

Nasus garen darius illaoi irelia urgot
Ericson00 avatar

Ericson00

January 8, 2019 at 07:41 PM

Garen demaciaaaaaaaaaa
Kruczek123 avatar

Kruczek123

January 25, 2019 at 06:11 PM

Yorick, nawet na 500ms pingu izi linia

