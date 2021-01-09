gecemustafa80
How toxic is the game?

Pepsiisgood avatar

Pepsiisgood

January 9, 2021 at 04:34 AM

I mean i never played with this and probably i never will because how it looks and from what i heard this game is easily bout 10 year old kids who are addicted to this, and when i say addicted i mean it- they asking for V-Bucks doing cringy fortnite dances in schools and so on, so overall this game looks like a cringe bomb for me, is it true?
Troops avatar

Troops

January 13, 2021 at 12:20 AM

Personally, I believe the community is very split. The community is mainly very nice and supportive, but there are the few people that are toxic.
Troops avatar

Troops

January 13, 2021 at 12:20 AM

Personally, I believe the community is very split. The community is mainly very nice and supportive, but there are the few people that are toxic.
AyilanTheGamer avatar

AyilanTheGamer

January 13, 2021 at 02:11 PM

Forntite is a good game .
loliez avatar

loliez

January 13, 2021 at 02:20 PM

100% toxic dont listen to ppl there kids they like fortnight smh
cheetahpro avatar

cheetahpro

January 13, 2021 at 02:50 PM

I mean i never played with this and probably i never will because how it looks and from what i heard this game is easily bout 10 year old kids who are addicted to this, and when i say addicted i mean it- they asking for V-Bucks doing cringy fortnite dances in schools and so on, so overall this game looks like a cringe bomb for me, is it true?
Deminsu avatar

Deminsu

January 14, 2021 at 06:10 PM

In my opinion the game has a very diverse community. I would say that around 5% of that community is that cringefest and 20% toxic and 50% are all out no lives playing the game trying to get good. The last 25% are people that play the game for fun.
MuradOyunda avatar

MuradOyunda

January 14, 2021 at 06:11 PM

Fortnote time
Krish1090 avatar

Krish1090

January 14, 2021 at 10:35 PM

what is the game you are talking about
missaballard avatar

missaballard

January 23, 2021 at 02:13 PM

Have you guys seen how toxic this kid is.. http://aorracer.com/3hQZ it way you cant play anymore without someone acting like a two yr old. It gets great about 6 mins in.
Ven0M_Slo avatar

Ven0M_Slo

January 24, 2021 at 03:02 PM

if u get into vc ingame u will commit bad brain movement, but trolling them is a key to anti-toxic them
demoknightmandudeguyladfellowboi avatar

demoknightmandudeguyladfellowboi

January 24, 2021 at 08:16 PM

I:grin: don't really know how toxic it is but come on it is just kids playing so It won't be to good
disagreement avatar

disagreement

January 25, 2021 at 04:44 PM

fortnite is a good game but its community makes it seem very toxic
thomas_parker avatar

thomas_parker

July 10, 2023 at 02:39 PM

The game's community can be extremely toxic, with frequent verbal abuse.
kirrink2019 avatar

kirrink2019

July 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM

watch this and will know https://shrinke.me/WVnY08Bb
What_The_Heck avatar

What_The_Heck

July 20, 2023 at 12:38 AM

It used to be very toxic, i think its less toxic nowadays. you still get emoted on quite a bit though.
What_The_Heck avatar

What_The_Heck

July 20, 2023 at 12:38 AM

It used to be very toxic, i think its less toxic nowadays. you still get emoted on quite a bit though.
MuradOyunda avatar

MuradOyunda

February 1, 2024 at 09:53 PM

fortnite time
0Khun avatar

0Khun

February 6, 2024 at 04:12 AM

every game's community can be extremely toxic, tho I don't think this one is
MuradOyunda avatar

MuradOyunda

February 11, 2024 at 08:59 PM

Fortnite time
capp1_1 avatar

capp1_1

February 28, 2024 at 01:07 PM

depends on time spent playing

OnlyKotoro avatar

OnlyKotoro

June 15, 2024 at 12:37 AM

I mean you can just play Solo if you don't want randoms yelling at you.
ThatManWithMoney avatar

ThatManWithMoney

July 16, 2024 at 12:27 AM

This game has mosly a kid freindly place as most kids play... What I would day if kids didn't now toxix slang.
AstravonGaming avatar

AstravonGaming

August 30, 2024 at 08:06 PM

I think that the community mostly is the toxic part of fortnite
ethanlouis0215 avatar

ethanlouis0215

September 14, 2024 at 11:15 PM

The problem is that some children are som dumbasses and think they are the best in everything were in real life they just like to watch baby tv show and ****... So mostly of the toxic people in fortnite are children though
ethanlouis0215 avatar

ethanlouis0215

September 14, 2024 at 11:18 PM

literally fortnite is a toxic onlyfans for children, and in fortnite you can almost do nothign, in creative you can spawn everything it has fortnite... And also children are very addicted af to fortnite... And the problem is that i used to play fortnite and is a piece of ****... Children insult people in fortnite for no reason. Just like krunker io.
kristijan_ilik avatar

kristijan_ilik

September 15, 2024 at 06:12 PM

depends of the player some players are toxic

Digital_Pine avatar

Digital_Pine

December 1, 2024 at 10:28 AM

Ive been playing fornite since i came out and I can say it was a chill game at first, but now theres alot of sweats at this point. I have to learn to adapt to the game play at this point.
HuGarden avatar

HuGarden

December 2, 2024 at 07:27 PM

