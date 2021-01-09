How toxic is the game?

Pepsiisgood I mean i never played with this and probably i never will because how it looks and from what i heard this game is easily bout 10 year old kids who are addicted to this, and when i say addicted i mean it- they asking for V-Bucks doing cringy fortnite dances in schools and so on, so overall this game looks like a cringe bomb for me, is it true?

Troops Personally, I believe the community is very split. The community is mainly very nice and supportive, but there are the few people that are toxic.

AyilanTheGamer Forntite is a good game .

loliez 100% toxic dont listen to ppl there kids they like fortnight smh

Deminsu In my opinion the game has a very diverse community. I would say that around 5% of that community is that cringefest and 20% toxic and 50% are all out no lives playing the game trying to get good. The last 25% are people that play the game for fun.

MuradOyunda Fortnote time

Krish1090 what is the game you are talking about

missaballard Have you guys seen how toxic this kid is.. http://aorracer.com/3hQZ it way you cant play anymore without someone acting like a two yr old. It gets great about 6 mins in.

Ven0M_Slo if u get into vc ingame u will commit bad brain movement, but trolling them is a key to anti-toxic them

demoknightmandudeguyladfellowboi I:grin: don't really know how toxic it is but come on it is just kids playing so It won't be to good

disagreement fortnite is a good game but its community makes it seem very toxic

thomas_parker The game's community can be extremely toxic, with frequent verbal abuse.

kirrink2019 watch this and will know https://shrinke.me/WVnY08Bb

What_The_Heck It used to be very toxic, i think its less toxic nowadays. you still get emoted on quite a bit though.

0Khun every game's community can be extremely toxic, tho I don't think this one is



capp1_1 depends on time spent playing





OnlyKotoro I mean you can just play Solo if you don't want randoms yelling at you.



ThatManWithMoney This game has mosly a kid freindly place as most kids play... What I would day if kids didn't now toxix slang.

AstravonGaming I think that the community mostly is the toxic part of fortnite

ethanlouis0215 The problem is that some children are som dumbasses and think they are the best in everything were in real life they just like to watch baby tv show and ****... So mostly of the toxic people in fortnite are children though

ethanlouis0215 literally fortnite is a toxic onlyfans for children, and in fortnite you can almost do nothign, in creative you can spawn everything it has fortnite... And also children are very addicted af to fortnite... And the problem is that i used to play fortnite and is a piece of ****... Children insult people in fortnite for no reason. Just like krunker io.

kristijan_ilik depends of the player some players are toxic





Digital_Pine Ive been playing fornite since i came out and I can say it was a chill game at first, but now theres alot of sweats at this point. I have to learn to adapt to the game play at this point.