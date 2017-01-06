Rain

Podoba wam sie?

wrixa avatar

wrixa

January 6, 2017 at 05:02 AM

Jak dla mnie Ok, ale grafiki gorszej dawno nie widziałam . Ale tak to spx
KisielX000 avatar

KisielX000

January 7, 2017 at 08:51 PM

Spoko gierka ????
miroxmiro avatar

miroxmiro

January 8, 2017 at 02:22 PM

Jast fajna , ale szybko sie nudzi
CrystalMag12 avatar

CrystalMag12

January 8, 2017 at 05:07 PM

Mi się nie podoba, między innymi dlatego że nie chcieli mi zaliczyć zadania xD
Neron avatar

Neron

January 9, 2017 at 11:26 PM

nuda
patrykkominek avatar

patrykkominek

January 12, 2017 at 03:14 AM

nie jest zła
Buwatchebuwla avatar

Buwatchebuwla

January 12, 2017 at 11:34 AM

może być :)
Kaloh6 avatar

Kaloh6

January 14, 2017 at 03:21 AM

Tak
tabletsamsung avatar

tabletsamsung

January 14, 2017 at 11:43 PM

nuie
xXMONIAXx123 avatar

xXMONIAXx123

January 21, 2017 at 02:03 AM

Nawet fajna
barxtex avatar

barxtex

January 31, 2017 at 08:15 PM

Średnia, ale nie jest zła
DracoExT avatar

DracoExT

February 2, 2017 at 03:13 PM

Nawet fajna
