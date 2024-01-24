Rain

Do you think roblox is worth playing??

greggamm avatar

greggamm

January 24, 2024 at 04:27 AM

I think when i was more of a kid it was more fun but now since im older i dont think its worth the time
soniccd1994 avatar

soniccd1994

January 24, 2024 at 11:55 AM

年をとってもROBLOXはプレイする価値があると私は思います
jj21027 avatar

jj21027

January 24, 2024 at 11:28 PM

yea i play it all the time

D0PE66 avatar

D0PE66

January 25, 2024 at 10:55 PM

it sure is
Dead333 avatar

Dead333

March 7, 2024 at 09:41 PM

yes for sure !
Wollf3110 avatar

Wollf3110

March 12, 2024 at 01:43 AM

Claro que si es un juego online en el que puedes jugar o aser amigos
Wollf3110 avatar

Wollf3110

March 12, 2024 at 01:47 AM

Si por su puesto
jasper_cooper_kitkat avatar

jasper_cooper_kitkat

March 12, 2024 at 04:17 PM

Considering you're a Poppy Playtime fan, i assume so, since you have low attention spans.. So, yeah, Im just tryna get steam codes here, so go for it! Ya buffoon!-

tmint avatar

tmint

March 16, 2024 at 06:17 PM

depends of what you think about the platform, you can like it or dislike it but I personally liked it because of the good games that I can find like combat initiation, item asylum.
lard236 avatar

lard236

June 1, 2024 at 10:06 PM

No roblox is a perfect game for children

YEAH911BABY avatar

YEAH911BABY

June 16, 2024 at 02:25 PM

some games are good for kids some not.. if you find the right one even if you're an adult it's still fun to play!
Bilel_757 avatar

Bilel_757

July 30, 2024 at 12:15 PM

Roblox is fun for while until you longer find any good game to play especially for an adult
Sxzct54 avatar

Sxzct54

July 30, 2024 at 02:46 PM

Sxzct54 avatar

Sxzct54

July 30, 2024 at 02:46 PM

renhana avatar

renhana

July 31, 2024 at 05:04 PM

Yes, roblox for the win
JarOfPickles avatar

JarOfPickles

November 24, 2024 at 04:34 PM

Roblox is better than Minecraft
AwesomeWester avatar

AwesomeWester

December 3, 2024 at 12:56 AM

Roblox is a very fun game I am 30 and I play it.
AwesomeWester avatar

AwesomeWester

December 3, 2024 at 12:56 AM

I am very much a big baby.
mohamed_ahmed106 avatar

mohamed_ahmed106

December 4, 2024 at 01:51 PM

yeah co.bat warrior is on fire :fire:
sumori1 avatar

sumori1

December 6, 2024 at 03:47 PM

depends of what game you play
CRACHE avatar

CRACHE

December 12, 2024 at 02:23 AM

depends on the game, theres bad and good games
mark__et avatar

mark__et

December 15, 2024 at 03:17 PM

i play it every time
RengarGaming1 avatar

RengarGaming1

December 19, 2024 at 04:40 AM

Like most people said, it really depends on the game and the community. Some games are worthwhile, some aren't, some are mostly targeting certain ages and others target older. Today I'd say it's harder to find satisfying games for older audience unless you're mostly seeking FPS type of games which there are quite a few that are still holding up
vinnie_olori avatar

vinnie_olori

January 7, 2025 at 06:07 PM

pretty much, just dont get into the bad site of the game, and if you dont then pretty much its worth it and you're free to play alot of games and create one yourself, this game also has voice chat so also dont get into the bad side of voice chat if you get it.
hxney_glow avatar

hxney_glow

January 8, 2025 at 06:25 PM

Yes! Roblox is a web which contains almost all genre included in games made by them. And the best part is that you can never get bored from it. You can create friends and play with them, online!
Aizakku_Luckfield avatar

Aizakku_Luckfield

January 31, 2025 at 08:44 PM

well it's a platform full of games and experiences made by many different users, I'm sure you'll find something nice to play on it

