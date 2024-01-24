Do you think roblox is worth playing??

greggamm I think when i was more of a kid it was more fun but now since im older i dont think its worth the time

soniccd1994 年をとってもROBLOXはプレイする価値があると私は思います

jj21027 yea i play it all the time





D0PE66 it sure is

Dead333 yes for sure !

Wollf3110 Claro que si es un juego online en el que puedes jugar o aser amigos

Wollf3110 Si por su puesto

jasper_cooper_kitkat Considering you're a Poppy Playtime fan, i assume so, since you have low attention spans.. So, yeah, Im just tryna get steam codes here, so go for it! Ya buffoon!-





tmint depends of what you think about the platform, you can like it or dislike it but I personally liked it because of the good games that I can find like combat initiation, item asylum.

lard236 No roblox is a perfect game for children





YEAH911BABY some games are good for kids some not.. if you find the right one even if you're an adult it's still fun to play!

Bilel_757 Roblox is fun for while until you longer find any good game to play especially for an adult

renhana Yes, roblox for the win

JarOfPickles Roblox is better than Minecraft



AwesomeWester Roblox is a very fun game I am 30 and I play it.

AwesomeWester I am very much a big baby.

mohamed_ahmed106 yeah co.bat warrior is on fire :fire:

sumori1 depends of what game you play

CRACHE depends on the game, theres bad and good games

mark__et i play it every time

RengarGaming1 Like most people said, it really depends on the game and the community. Some games are worthwhile, some aren't, some are mostly targeting certain ages and others target older. Today I'd say it's harder to find satisfying games for older audience unless you're mostly seeking FPS type of games which there are quite a few that are still holding up

vinnie_olori pretty much, just dont get into the bad site of the game, and if you dont then pretty much its worth it and you're free to play alot of games and create one yourself, this game also has voice chat so also dont get into the bad side of voice chat if you get it.

hxney_glow Yes! Roblox is a web which contains almost all genre included in games made by them. And the best part is that you can never get bored from it. You can create friends and play with them, online!