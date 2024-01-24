I think when i was more of a kid it was more fun but now since im older i dont think its worth the time
年をとってもROBLOXはプレイする価値があると私は思います
yea i play it all the time
Claro que si es un juego online en el que puedes jugar o aser amigos
Considering you're a Poppy Playtime fan, i assume so, since you have low attention spans.. So, yeah, Im just tryna get steam codes here, so go for it! Ya buffoon!-
depends of what you think about the platform, you can like it or dislike it but I personally liked it because of the good games that I can find like combat initiation, item asylum.
No roblox is a perfect game for children
some games are good for kids some not.. if you find the right one even if you're an adult it's still fun to play!
Roblox is fun for while until you longer find any good game to play especially for an adult
Free Fire https://servidoravanzadofreefire.com/ has become increasingly popular around the world, which is why developers release updates frequently. To test these updates, Garena offers beta versions through the Free Fire Advanced Server , allowing selected players to register and test new features.
Free Fire https://servidoravanzadofreefire.com/ has become increasingly popular around the world, which is why developers release updates frequently. To test these updates, Garena offers beta versions through the Free Fire Advanced Server , allowing selected players to register and test new features.
Roblox is better than Minecraft
Roblox is a very fun game I am 30 and I play it.
I am very much a big baby.
yeah co.bat warrior is on fire :fire:
depends of what game you play
depends on the game, theres bad and good games
Like most people said, it really depends on the game and the community. Some games are worthwhile, some aren't, some are mostly targeting certain ages and others target older. Today I'd say it's harder to find satisfying games for older audience unless you're mostly seeking FPS type of games which there are quite a few that are still holding up
pretty much, just dont get into the bad site of the game, and if you dont then pretty much its worth it and you're free to play alot of games and create one yourself, this game also has voice chat so also dont get into the bad side of voice chat if you get it.
Yes! Roblox is a web which contains almost all genre included in games made by them. And the best part is that you can never get bored from it. You can create friends and play with them, online!
well it's a platform full of games and experiences made by many different users, I'm sure you'll find something nice to play on it