Jaka pompa lepsza?

crocodiletheboss2 avatar

crocodiletheboss2

March 30, 2021 at 09:48 PM

Tactical czy pompka
ZJECHANY404 avatar

ZJECHANY404

March 31, 2021 at 11:07 AM

to zależy od twojego aima jak masz słaby to tactic a jak dobry pompa

Tomik69 avatar

Tomik69

March 31, 2021 at 11:36 AM

pompka chyba

szymonez avatar

szymonez

March 31, 2021 at 08:37 PM

piszę dla expa
Aveairben avatar

Aveairben

April 1, 2021 at 08:46 PM

złota dźwigniowa
XxMIKOxXIZI avatar

XxMIKOxXIZI

April 2, 2021 at 12:07 AM

Dla mnie obie są spoko
volqu avatar

volqu

April 2, 2021 at 12:09 AM

wolna lepsza halo
volqu avatar

volqu

April 2, 2021 at 12:09 AM

Albo w sumie nie, może szybka
Marceli2008 avatar

Marceli2008

April 3, 2021 at 06:59 PM

wolna ale bębenkową też git
miesz30 avatar

miesz30

April 4, 2021 at 12:54 AM

pompa
TRixix avatar

TRixix

April 4, 2021 at 05:25 PM

pompa
miszczupiszczu5_com avatar

miszczupiszczu5_com

April 4, 2021 at 09:47 PM

na kontrolerze wolna, na klawie szybka

jagibagi avatar

jagibagi

April 5, 2021 at 12:16 AM

pisze dla expa
Wiechu28 avatar

Wiechu28

April 5, 2021 at 01:37 AM

piszę dla xp i wolna
nikoszuchnicki avatar

nikoszuchnicki

April 5, 2021 at 12:02 PM

Pisze dla xp ale zależy kto co woli. Pompka lepsza byla.
xsedeo avatar

xsedeo

April 5, 2021 at 12:20 PM

wolę wolną

