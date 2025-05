What's your favourite Roblox Game

drewday

i personally love blox fruits because it is an action and adventure based game from the

famous one piece anime. it has hundreds of thousands of players and has an imenesly long story which is also based on the one piece anime of about 1103:thumbsup_tone1: episodes as of now even though it has some added features by the creators of the game that makes it even better. it is also great bcause u can make a lot of freinds and allies. i would give blox fruits a 98% rating out of a hundred and i would recomend it to anyone i advise watching the anime if u can for a clearer and more better understanding of the game. i would also recomend arsenal my secon d fav. this is an online game that allows players to do battle via guns and modern weapons it is a very fun battle royal, it is extremely interesting and will never make u bored. other game i would recomend are doors,attack on titans, and so many more. there are so many games on roblox, thousands infact and if u look at least one would surely make u a happy and satisfied gamer. trust me its fun!!!!!! :wink::wink::wink: