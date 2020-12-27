any way to ACTUALLY get free bobux?

Magicalguy is it like actually posible to LEGIT get free robux?

nutrytie play this game

Magicalguy what game?

LilaGirlyGirls_Plays Gamehag is awesome for it. Just keep doing the tasks on here and getting the soul gems aswell as the xp and you're 100% granted the robux that you might request for.

F2ProGamer Gamehag *SHOULD* work,and maybe try rbxly as well,because thats a legit one that i used for a few monthes now.

aneta_anetkaa gamehag, earn games, thats free

Daniela2839482 well it is pretty easy to get robux here

Akishumor Yea, you're on the site that can get you robux

_ShrekWazowski_ u can even redeem promocode(not robloxcode this site's code)

there is a daily poll (not to mention u can do it daily) which gives 0.5R$

u can follow their twitter for 0.50R$

u can follow their insta for 0.40R$

u can subscribe for 0.20R$

u can join their discord for 0.20R$

there is also a hourly give away

surveys normally give 30-40 R$

downloading apps and games normally gives u 10-15 R$

quizzes normally give u 1-2 R$

*Do the offers quick there is 20% bonus on all offers till 1st jan*

sa_axchoc i prefer using lootprize than gamehag unless u reach level 3 cuz on lootprize its way easier to earn robux especially on an android device for me not as much robux on a pc u just need to earn 40 points for 5 robux nd one task alone gives u 48 points and its not a survey its a quiz and when ur doing quizzes i prefer using google for answers i becomes way easier trust me there are lots of websites for it i do tht all the time

sa_axchoc site's link is www.lootprize.com

EnVokABefott I use rblx.land, but you can use this site to get robux! Just go to the "collect rewards" tab and search roblox.



OGGLOPOG Use https://app.rbxadder.com/#/

PeaBee yh rblx.land does work

Maxlolguy lootprize is pretty good btw.

Maxlolguy https://lootprize.com/?ref_id=GEWvQW link. And to get some coins just click "offers" and then click "follow us on TikTok/Instagram" Boom free 20 coins.

johan_axelsson have to try out that lootprize. Not a scam?

lukereydart u need to play gamehag it is legit soo good

Cinnam0n_r0ll this site dude

HMate24 Thanks guys, I also wanted to ask this, now I finally know about these.

milkyunieartz Yall need to make a game, wait for people to play it, and roblox will pay you. It can be only a small amount so adding gamepasses can work.



Also doing commissions like art commission will work when you use roblox as your paying method. You make a game (you dont need to actually make a game that people will play) then add gamepasses to it so, when the commissioner will pay for your item, they will use those gamepasses to pay.



You can watch yt tutorials on making a roblox game or "experience" and how to configure it. To earn a lot though, you really got to learn about making something interesting, something people would go back to, something a lot of people will buy etc. etc. AND most importatly, to code. If your game doesnt have any coding system/s it may end up a failure. :>



Oh and by the way, I didnt explain it thoroughly for yall (what i mean is ill just say what you have to do and hand the things you need to make your game) to do your own research, I mean, for you to get robux which is basically money, you have to work hard to get it and not expect people to do all the work for you.



Thats all i guess- :>

bysteam_wot Need some robux. How can I get?:nauseated_face:

MuffinHeadGH literally this website

AndreiiiD1358 play this game.

epicgamerlol2882 you can get free robux on gamehag

