any way to ACTUALLY get free bobux?

Magicalguy avatar

Magicalguy

December 27, 2020 at 03:49 PM

is it like actually posible to LEGIT get free robux?
nutrytie avatar

nutrytie

December 27, 2020 at 06:35 PM

play this game
Magicalguy avatar

Magicalguy

December 27, 2020 at 09:10 PM

what game?
LilaGirlyGirls_Plays avatar

LilaGirlyGirls_Plays

December 28, 2020 at 04:12 AM

Gamehag is awesome for it. Just keep doing the tasks on here and getting the soul gems aswell as the xp and you're 100% granted the robux that you might request for.
HeadofCups avatar

HeadofCups

December 28, 2020 at 11:09 AM

gamehag



F2ProGamer avatar

F2ProGamer

January 6, 2021 at 01:18 PM

Gamehag *SHOULD* work,and maybe try rbxly as well,because thats a legit one that i used for a few monthes now.
HidayetCan avatar

HidayetCan

January 6, 2021 at 03:51 PM

dostum tabikide var
aneta_anetkaa avatar

aneta_anetkaa

January 6, 2021 at 04:40 PM

gamehag, earn games, thats free
Daniela2839482 avatar

Daniela2839482

January 6, 2021 at 05:15 PM

well it is pretty easy to get robux here
abisiningulu avatar

abisiningulu

January 6, 2021 at 11:30 PM

ıdk ı dont play roblox

LengendsHere avatar

LengendsHere

January 7, 2021 at 04:54 AM

idk.....
Akishumor avatar

Akishumor

January 7, 2021 at 01:41 PM

Yea, you're on the site that can get you robux
_ShrekWazowski_ avatar

_ShrekWazowski_

January 7, 2021 at 04:32 PM

u can even redeem promocode(not robloxcode this site's code)
there is a daily poll (not to mention u can do it daily) which gives 0.5R$
u can follow their twitter for 0.50R$
u can follow their insta for 0.40R$
u can subscribe for 0.20R$
u can join their discord for 0.20R$
there is also a hourly give away
surveys normally give 30-40 R$
downloading apps and games normally gives u 10-15 R$
quizzes normally give u 1-2 R$
*Do the offers quick there is 20% bonus on all offers till 1st jan*
sa_axchoc avatar

sa_axchoc

January 7, 2021 at 09:50 PM

i prefer using lootprize than gamehag unless u reach level 3 cuz on lootprize its way easier to earn robux especially on an android device for me not as much robux on a pc u just need to earn 40 points for 5 robux nd one task alone gives u 48 points and its not a survey its a quiz and when ur doing quizzes i prefer using google for answers i becomes way easier trust me there are lots of websites for it i do tht all the time
sa_axchoc avatar

sa_axchoc

January 7, 2021 at 09:50 PM

site's link is www.lootprize.com
EnVokABefott avatar

EnVokABefott

January 8, 2021 at 12:24 AM

I use rblx.land, but you can use this site to get robux! Just go to the "collect rewards" tab and search roblox.
OGGLOPOG avatar

OGGLOPOG

January 8, 2021 at 02:00 AM

Use https://app.rbxadder.com/#/
PeaBee avatar

PeaBee

January 8, 2021 at 03:39 AM

yh rblx.land does work
PeaBee avatar

PeaBee

January 8, 2021 at 03:39 AM

try it

Maxlolguy avatar

Maxlolguy

January 8, 2021 at 05:50 AM

lootprize is pretty good btw.
Maxlolguy avatar

Maxlolguy

January 8, 2021 at 05:55 AM

https://lootprize.com/?ref_id=GEWvQW link. And to get some coins just click "offers" and then click "follow us on TikTok/Instagram" Boom free 20 coins.
johan_axelsson avatar

johan_axelsson

January 8, 2021 at 01:07 PM

have to try out that lootprize. Not a scam?
lukereydart avatar

lukereydart

January 8, 2021 at 02:35 PM

u need to play gamehag it is legit soo good
Cinnam0n_r0ll avatar

Cinnam0n_r0ll

January 8, 2021 at 03:21 PM

this site dude
HMate24 avatar

HMate24

January 8, 2021 at 05:10 PM

Thanks guys, I also wanted to ask this, now I finally know about these.
jhazley111 avatar

jhazley111

January 8, 2021 at 06:50 PM

i want ruboxxx plssss




jhazley111 avatar

jhazley111

January 8, 2021 at 06:51 PM

play piggy rubox and acctually get free rubox this is not a scam

milkyunieartz avatar

milkyunieartz

July 31, 2022 at 02:48 PM

milkyunieartz avatar

milkyunieartz

July 31, 2022 at 02:48 PM

milkyunieartz avatar

milkyunieartz

July 31, 2022 at 02:48 PM

milkyunieartz avatar

milkyunieartz

July 31, 2022 at 02:48 PM

milkyunieartz avatar

milkyunieartz

July 31, 2022 at 02:48 PM

mevlde_acar avatar

mevlde_acar

July 31, 2022 at 07:58 PM

mevlde_acar avatar

mevlde_acar

July 31, 2022 at 07:58 PM

bysteam_wot avatar

bysteam_wot

July 31, 2022 at 08:05 PM

Need some robux. How can I get?:nauseated_face:
MuffinHeadGH avatar

MuffinHeadGH

July 31, 2022 at 08:25 PM

literally this website
AndreiiiD1358 avatar

AndreiiiD1358

July 31, 2022 at 10:31 PM

play this game.
epicgamerlol2882 avatar

epicgamerlol2882

August 1, 2022 at 12:39 AM

you can get free robux on gamehag
bysteam_wot avatar

bysteam_wot

August 1, 2022 at 12:48 AM

bysteam_wot avatar

bysteam_wot

August 1, 2022 at 12:48 AM

