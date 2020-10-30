co lubicie w roblu? i co nie? a napisz se

hehehe ale beka nie mam co naps
jeje ciesze się że jem schabowego xd
lubię że na Gamehag można zdobyć darmowe RBX do Roblox by udawać BOGATEGO
roblox jest naprawde super ale bym troche grafike zmieniła
Roblox ma super gry itemki cody itp. Nie polecam grać na tablecie co najmniej u mnie bo mi się ścinało okropnie. GRĘ OGÓLNIE POLECAM.
:fire: ZNAJOMI NA FILMIE:
HADESIAK - @Hadesiak
MARASEK - @Marasek
SKRIMI - @Skrimi
IMPO - @Impo
XEN - @Xen
:fire: DOŁĄCZ DO WSPIERAJĄCYCH:
???? https://www.youtube.com/user/Gilathis...
:bell: WBIJAJ DO MNIE NA DISCORDA!
???? https://discord.gg/uPjb2NR
:fire: MOJE KOSZULKI!
???? https://gilathiss.teetres.com/
:heart_eyes: OBSERWUJ MNIE!
???? Instagram - https://instagram.com/gilathiss
???? Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Gilathiss
:fire: Link do gry:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/94...
:fire: MAIL BIZNESOWY/BUSINESS MAIL!
???? [email protected]
:fire: MUZYKA Z OUTRO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5MTa...