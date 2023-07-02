44

katherine_penny
July 2, 2023 at 08:48 AM
In this Leading at Roblox profile
In this Leading at Roblox profile, we get to know Antoni Choudhuri, Head of Engineering for our Economy Group. Antoni has been at Roblox for nearly 11 years, growing from an Individual Contributor Software Engineer to Head of Economy Engineering. In this article, he reflects on his tenure at Roblox and reveals key insights into our values-driven culture as well as his own management philosophy.
I’m Head of Engineering for Roblox’s Economy Group. That means I lead the teams building the platform and products which enable our vibrant, virtual economy for all users and creators on Roblox. I also partner closely with our Product team to ensure we’re working on the right projects that deliver the most impact for our community and company. So every day, I’m thinking about delivering on our long-term strategy and building solutions that our users will find valuable and empowering.
I had used the platform in the past and watched it evolve and improve over the years. After exploring roles at the company and connecting with folks internally, I started to understand the core loop of the product and became intrigued by it. Most of all, though, I was drawn to the people. Everyone I talked to was working on really hard problems and had a true passion for the work, mission, and vision. In the past, I played competitive water polo and was very passionate about it. Through water polo, I learned that when I was part of a strong and committed team, I improved as an individual as well. The same rang true for me at Roblox. I wanted to be the best engineer I could possibly be, and I knew that surrounding myself with such talented colleagues would help me do that.
I joined Roblox as a software engineer when the company had less than 40 employees. There were no “teams” in the traditional sense, so I jumped right into tackling anything and everything that came my way. That was a really exciting period where I learned so much about the product and the tech. Everyday was a growth opportunity.
For the first few years, I was an Individual Contributor (IC), and I loved it. But I knew deep down that I had a real passion for leadership and that I wanted to continue developing my people and engineering management skills. With every new project, I paid close attention to what worked and what didn’t and internalized those lessons. Subsequently, through observation and collaboration with my leaders, I learned to delegate, ask hard questions, and take accountability.
Over time, I took on more responsibility as an IC and proved I could manage large projects effectively. After about two years, I transitioned into a hybrid Engineering Manager role where I led people but also did some IC contribution. I spent a handful of years in that position, always staying true to my philosophy of learning from my peers and leaders and building my skills by challenging myself with highly complex projects. Roblox was growing so fast that I eventually found I had so many direct reports that I was struggling to keep the high leadership bar I’d set for myself and still be able to deliver on the IC side. So I discussed the situation with my manager, who was very supportive, and we worked together to tailor a plan that empowered both my growth and the success of the team overall.
