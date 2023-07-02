Ivan Ershov
Ivan Ershov
Gem8
Jacob Lyngdoh
Jacob Lyngdoh
Gem16
Bence
Bence
Gem14
buffighter144
buffighter144
Gem9
Atia
Atia
Gem36
Kamilos31
Kamilos31
Gem20
BURGER CUBE
BURGER CUBE
Gem14
Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem12
wagner_perac
wagner_perac
Gem42
Hallan Mero
Hallan Mero
Gem12
bogdanevsukov2
bogdanevsukov2
Gem12
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem8
Atia
Atia
Gem50
Lukas Angel
Lukas Angel
Gem24
Atia
Atia
Gem840
Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem8
ArthursTwin
ArthursTwin
Gem46
gecemustafa80
gecemustafa80
Gem17
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
Rain

Gem300

novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
novice rank iconBence: hi
novice rank iconmirazh: Hello everyone
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKamilos31: Hello
novice rank iconTecna23: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: heard you
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem28 from the Rain.
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

44

0/160

Back to From users forum

Roblox

katherine_penny avatar

katherine_penny

July 2, 2023 at 08:48 AM

In this Leading at Roblox profile


In this Leading at Roblox profile, we get to know Antoni Choudhuri, Head of Engineering for our Economy Group. Antoni has been at Roblox for nearly 11 years, growing from an Individual Contributor Software Engineer to Head of Economy Engineering. In this article, he reflects on his tenure at Roblox and reveals key insights into our values-driven culture as well as his own management philosophy.

Thanks for joining us, Antoni. To start, can you tell us about your current position?

I’m Head of Engineering for Roblox’s Economy Group. That means I lead the teams building the platform and products which enable our vibrant, virtual economy for all users and creators on Roblox. I also partner closely with our Product team to ensure we’re working on the right projects that deliver the most impact for our community and company. So every day, I’m thinking about delivering on our long-term strategy and building solutions that our users will find valuable and empowering.

You joined Roblox over a decade ago. What led you here?

I had used the platform in the past and watched it evolve and improve over the years. After exploring roles at the company and connecting with folks internally, I started to understand the core loop of the product and became intrigued by it. Most of all, though, I was drawn to the people. Everyone I talked to was working on really hard problems and had a true passion for the work, mission, and vision. In the past, I played competitive water polo and was very passionate about it. Through water polo, I learned that when I was part of a strong and committed team, I improved as an individual as well. The same rang true for me at Roblox. I wanted to be the best engineer I could possibly be, and I knew that surrounding myself with such talented colleagues would help me do that. 

Throughout your Roblox tenure, you’ve made a tremendous impact on our platform and company, scaling your career along the way. Tell us about your career progression so far.

I joined Roblox as a software engineer when the company had less than 40 employees. There were no “teams” in the traditional sense, so I jumped right into tackling anything and everything that came my way. That was a really exciting period where I learned so much about the product and the tech. Everyday was a growth opportunity. 

For the first few years, I was an Individual Contributor (IC), and I loved it. But I knew deep down that I had a real passion for leadership and that I wanted to continue developing my people and engineering management skills. With every new project, I paid close attention to what worked and what didn’t and internalized those lessons. Subsequently, through observation and collaboration with my leaders, I learned to delegate, ask hard questions, and take accountability. 

Over time, I took on more responsibility as an IC and proved I could manage large projects effectively. After about two years, I transitioned into a hybrid Engineering Manager role where I led people but also did some IC contribution. I spent a handful of years in that position, always staying true to my philosophy of learning from my peers and leaders and building my skills by challenging myself with highly complex projects. Roblox was growing so fast that I eventually found I had so many direct reports that I was struggling to keep the high leadership bar I’d set for myself and still be able to deliver on the IC side. So I discussed the situation with my manager, who was very supportive, and we worked together to tailor a plan that empowered both my growth and the success of the team overall. 

malomalo69 avatar

malomalo69

July 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM

i like that game
Ducky778 avatar

Ducky778

July 2, 2023 at 02:29 PM

good article!!!
jarno_tikker avatar

jarno_tikker

July 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM

cool bro is it real
9banana90 avatar

9banana90

July 3, 2023 at 03:01 AM

good i like what u writw here cool
supra_tesla avatar

supra_tesla

July 3, 2023 at 04:21 AM

yeah socool
elijah_whaley1 avatar

elijah_whaley1

July 3, 2023 at 07:06 AM

Hi im here. For you
DesiLaalGFless avatar

DesiLaalGFless

July 3, 2023 at 09:04 PM

very nice bro

Anne159 avatar

Anne159

July 3, 2023 at 11:07 PM

Super nice post
ridhan_nasir avatar

ridhan_nasir

July 4, 2023 at 12:46 AM

Super Nicr
BERSERKGutss avatar

BERSERKGutss

July 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM

hey are you guys bot
miky_chen avatar

miky_chen

July 7, 2023 at 12:10 AM

Nice interesting article
miky_chen avatar

miky_chen

July 7, 2023 at 12:10 AM

Nice interesting article
miky_chen avatar

miky_chen

July 7, 2023 at 12:10 AM

Nice interesting article
Lusr avatar

Lusr

July 7, 2023 at 05:01 AM

cool article very interesting
XVH101 avatar

XVH101

July 7, 2023 at 06:46 PM

this is a very cool article

alexandersportello avatar

alexandersportello

July 9, 2023 at 02:56 AM

i love roblox

Andot_23 avatar

Andot_23

July 9, 2023 at 07:54 AM

i love Roblox
brahim_eymen avatar

brahim_eymen

July 9, 2023 at 01:13 PM

i love roblox

ashly_woshi avatar

ashly_woshi

July 12, 2023 at 02:33 AM

this is nice ngl
dj__x avatar

dj__x

July 12, 2023 at 04:17 AM

This is cool
dj__x avatar

dj__x

July 12, 2023 at 04:19 AM

Roblox is such an amazing game, there's so much games to try, I've been playing roblox for so long and I still haven't got bored of it, it's way too fun, I want to know what you guys think about roblox.
PAPICHULOCURSED avatar

PAPICHULOCURSED

July 12, 2023 at 09:44 AM

I love roblox. I need more games for people to recommend me to play tho.
Nglin_211 avatar

Nglin_211

July 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM

I like Roblox because it very exciting and can play with my friends with maps is fantastic
deliyimbenb73400 avatar

deliyimbenb73400

July 12, 2023 at 05:51 PM

I like roblox
deliyimbenb73400 avatar

deliyimbenb73400

July 12, 2023 at 05:51 PM

comment 2

llavan12345 avatar

llavan12345

July 13, 2023 at 08:37 AM

I love roblox. I need more games for people to recommend
llavan12345 avatar

llavan12345

July 13, 2023 at 08:37 AM

roblox is the best game ever like frfr
llavan12345 avatar

llavan12345

July 13, 2023 at 08:37 AM

roblox is the best game ever like frfr
llavan12345 avatar

llavan12345

July 13, 2023 at 08:38 AM

i hope i level 3 so i can redeem may code like fr
llavan12345 avatar

llavan12345

July 13, 2023 at 08:38 AM

its so hard to get any exp how to get so fast

khuong09 avatar

khuong09

July 13, 2023 at 09:31 AM

hi

revxrse_15 avatar

revxrse_15

July 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM

wowthats amazing.
revxrse_15 avatar

revxrse_15

July 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM

Roblox is great

revxrse_15 avatar

revxrse_15

July 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM

I need alot of games to play now cuz im bored.

pizzaM0n avatar

pizzaM0n

July 13, 2023 at 05:17 PM

i like roblox.
hayder_yassine1 avatar

hayder_yassine1

July 13, 2023 at 06:58 PM

I like roblox
robin_stojka avatar

robin_stojka

July 14, 2023 at 01:00 AM

roblox is good but not the best game
squirmy_worrmmy avatar

squirmy_worrmmy

July 14, 2023 at 08:43 AM

cool ariticle
ezdiYAGO avatar

ezdiYAGO

July 14, 2023 at 08:25 PM

Roblox iyiii
1234

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Roblox on From users Forum on Gamehag