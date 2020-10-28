Lautaro Martinez
Есть ли скидка на Лимонадную Стойку в Адопт Ми в Новый год?

RAF_PROFI avatar

RAF_PROFI

October 28, 2020 at 03:56 PM

Те кто давно играет, скажите пж есть ли в Адопт Ми скидка на лимонадный стенд в Новый год?
Robkitty_official avatar

Robkitty_official

October 28, 2020 at 07:31 PM

прикод
arino4ka8 avatar

arino4ka8

October 28, 2020 at 07:32 PM

да есть
arino4ka8 avatar

arino4ka8

October 28, 2020 at 07:32 PM

я обажаю адопт
Daniil20000008 avatar

Daniil20000008

October 28, 2020 at 07:34 PM

Я играю в роблокс, особенно в Adopt Me Мой ник в игре DanielFebrary
XxxPIDRxxX1 avatar

XxxPIDRxxX1

October 28, 2020 at 07:39 PM

хз я не знаю)
Vikades avatar

Vikades

October 28, 2020 at 07:42 PM

нет я знаю
Skorp avatar

Skorp

October 28, 2020 at 08:12 PM

класс, мне понравилось
EmmaPlay avatar

EmmaPlay

October 29, 2020 at 02:47 AM

Не помню, честно но вроде да
gweerg34 avatar

gweerg34

October 29, 2020 at 01:36 PM

клас мени нраветься а вам
gweerg34 avatar

gweerg34

October 29, 2020 at 01:36 PM

клас мени нраветься а вам
gweerg34 avatar

gweerg34

October 29, 2020 at 01:36 PM

gamehag.gamehag.gamehag.
AlanGay avatar

AlanGay

October 31, 2020 at 07:31 PM

нет((((нельяза(((
AlanGay avatar

AlanGay

October 31, 2020 at 07:31 PM

нет((((нельяза(((
ivan_melnik_11 avatar

ivan_melnik_11

October 31, 2020 at 08:34 PM

освгсо ргвт гвшаі



Есть ли скидка на Лимонадную Стойку в Адопт Ми в Новый год? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag