На чем вы играете?Pk ноутбук планшет или телефон?

Timur_Robux avatar

Timur_Robux

October 8, 2020 at 04:55 PM

Я на ноутбуке
Yana_0v0 avatar

Yana_0v0

October 8, 2020 at 10:06 PM

иногда на компе иногда на телефоне
pozapaa0404 avatar

pozapaa0404

October 10, 2020 at 08:32 AM

на компе
GamehagDozzi avatar

GamehagDozzi

October 10, 2020 at 09:48 AM

у меня скачан роблокс на компе и на телефоне (раньше был на ноутбуке)
Mr0piglet avatar

Mr0piglet

October 11, 2020 at 06:41 PM

В роблокс я предпочитаю играть с ПК, так как доступно основное количество режимов.
Иногда играю и с телефона, напремер какие нибудь тайконы.
porokh_nastya avatar

porokh_nastya

October 11, 2020 at 07:00 PM

я на телефоне
volk666 avatar

volk666

October 11, 2020 at 08:47 PM

Я НА ПК
Albina_TheStar6 avatar

Albina_TheStar6

October 11, 2020 at 08:57 PM

Я на планшете
KOT_BARIS avatar

KOT_BARIS

October 11, 2020 at 08:57 PM

я играю на телефоне
На чем вы играете?Pk ноутбук планшет или телефон? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag