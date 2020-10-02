KilboBaginz420
цена на кейсы расколотая сеть

vlados7 avatar

vlados7

October 2, 2020 at 12:59 PM

Сейчас идёт падение кейса так как новый кейс забрал большую часть продаж но кейс держится в отметке 100+ р я думаю что через месяц цена на расколотую сеть взлетит а ближе к зимней распродаже снова упадёт
vr1nexare avatar

vr1nexare

October 2, 2020 at 01:46 PM

100= r

Dinis200880 avatar

Dinis200880

October 2, 2020 at 08:57 PM

Где о 100 руб
deh7783 avatar

deh7783

October 3, 2020 at 08:49 PM

37грн = 100руб
autsiter avatar

autsiter

October 3, 2020 at 09:01 PM

у кого скин на авп



autsiter avatar

autsiter

October 3, 2020 at 09:01 PM

или на глок19



lil_mikhail avatar

lil_mikhail

October 3, 2020 at 09:03 PM

у меня есть скин на авп
Dok_pik111pop avatar

Dok_pik111pop

October 4, 2020 at 07:53 AM

НЕЕЕЕЕЕЕЕЕЕЕЕЕЕЕЕЕЕЕТ
basilio_game avatar

basilio_game

October 4, 2020 at 11:15 AM

100 рублей
цена на кейсы расколотая сеть - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag