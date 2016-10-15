Rain

czy jak ukończyłem zadania z world of tanks to będą jeszcze zadania z tej gry ?

karambit avatar

karambit

October 15, 2016 at 11:17 PM

czy jak ukończyłem zadania z world of tanks to będą jeszcze zadania z tej gry ?
podoba71 avatar

podoba71

October 16, 2016 at 12:01 AM

trr
karambit avatar

karambit

October 16, 2016 at 12:36 AM

??
MrTatarek avatar

MrTatarek

October 16, 2016 at 02:06 AM

Co jakiś czas zmieniają zadania, kiedyś wot był za 400 Kd
ChomiS avatar

ChomiS

October 16, 2016 at 03:24 PM

Zmieniają się
karambit avatar

karambit

October 16, 2016 at 04:09 PM

ok dzięki
Tokan avatar

Tokan

October 17, 2016 at 10:10 PM

tez mnie to interesowalo
iwoszek avatar

iwoszek

October 19, 2016 at 03:03 AM

Mozesz zawsze na nowym koncie
Czerni avatar

Czerni

October 19, 2016 at 08:08 PM

mam nadzieję że się doczekam nowych
KondzioStacchu avatar

KondzioStacchu

October 23, 2016 at 10:35 PM

ja czekam na nowe :)
sphix avatar

sphix

November 9, 2016 at 04:20 PM

nie
