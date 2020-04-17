Rain

Gem132

unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
Sign in to start chatting

33

0/160

Back to Fortnite

Бесплатные в баксы это реально?

090909popa avatar

090909popa

April 17, 2020 at 06:36 PM

Ответы в комм
makosikb avatar

makosikb

April 17, 2020 at 11:39 PM

только из бесплатного бп и то 200-300
ArtemAlexandr avatar

ArtemAlexandr

April 18, 2020 at 11:35 AM

нет

m4a42 avatar

m4a42

April 18, 2020 at 11:53 AM

да ты что тупой
RtpRipo456 avatar

RtpRipo456

April 18, 2020 at 12:21 PM

классная игра ставлю лайк:thumbsup:
ivanv2305 avatar

ivanv2305

April 18, 2020 at 12:49 PM

я уровинь зарабатываю

ivanv2305 avatar

ivanv2305

April 18, 2020 at 12:49 PM

хххахаха
Gohide22 avatar

Gohide22

April 18, 2020 at 12:53 PM

Нет конечно
Who_to avatar

Who_to

April 18, 2020 at 12:58 PM

нет, нереально. только всемогущим донатом можно их получить! аххахахаааа
Who_to avatar

Who_to

April 18, 2020 at 12:58 PM

злодейский смех

qLEGEND_XD avatar

qLEGEND_XD

April 18, 2020 at 01:01 PM

Ну ваще
BoderLink avatar

BoderLink

April 18, 2020 at 01:09 PM

lfkfld

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Бесплатные в баксы это реально? - Fortnite Forum on Gamehag