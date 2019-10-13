Rain

PUBG MOBILE это класс

arslanroblox avatar

arslanroblox

October 13, 2019 at 12:48 PM

PUBG MOBILE это класс играл всегда
hoverist avatar

hoverist

October 13, 2019 at 02:00 PM

ну, ботов выносить..
wowasr avatar

wowasr

October 13, 2019 at 04:28 PM

не всегда ботов

nikitamnk avatar

nikitamnk

October 13, 2019 at 06:10 PM

Согласен +1
casuale avatar

casuale

October 13, 2019 at 08:28 PM

Да вроде норм
casuale avatar

casuale

October 13, 2019 at 08:28 PM

Ну да, класс
Nastya123456784 avatar

Nastya123456784

October 14, 2019 at 12:46 AM

пубг супер

arslanroblox avatar

arslanroblox

October 14, 2019 at 10:32 AM

согласен что много ботов ну мне норм
Scub avatar

Scub

October 14, 2019 at 10:52 AM

Норм игра
firedragon4090 avatar

firedragon4090

October 25, 2019 at 11:36 PM

Хорошая
