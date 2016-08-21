Sponge :D
czołg na 1 tier jaki najlepszy

voxo avatar

voxo

August 21, 2016 at 11:15 PM

polecam sfsadfgadfgsdfg
JestemSmurfemWTF avatar

JestemSmurfemWTF

August 21, 2016 at 11:21 PM

Obojętnie
karewito avatar

karewito

August 21, 2016 at 11:28 PM

wszystkie dobre polecam rosje i niemcy
MrDanioPL avatar

MrDanioPL

August 21, 2016 at 11:51 PM

polecam T! chunigen(;
matek04040 avatar

matek04040

August 22, 2016 at 12:48 AM

L. Traktor oraz R. Otsu, dwa dobre czołgi :)
aser133 avatar

aser133

August 22, 2016 at 12:52 AM

Tak szczerze polecam MS-1 ponieważ prowadzi przez śliczne rosyjskie drzewko idealne dla początkującego czołgisty, potem polecam iść do t-26 KV-85 i IS-7 CUDEŃKA :3
mikster15 avatar

mikster15

August 22, 2016 at 08:08 AM

MS-1
KUBBOLINI avatar

KUBBOLINI

August 22, 2016 at 08:32 AM

nwm o co ho
HE221321 avatar

HE221321

August 22, 2016 at 11:11 AM

Lol
