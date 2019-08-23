Rain

Gem98

unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

28

0/160

Back to Crossout

отличная ли игра кроссаут?

blood_dragon avatar

blood_dragon

August 23, 2019 at 12:41 AM

у меня вопрос как вам нравится кроссату.оцените от 1 до 10
docmoc4 avatar

docmoc4

August 23, 2019 at 02:27 AM

весёлая игра
mukamediar avatar

mukamediar

August 24, 2019 at 10:39 PM

4ешщузкщузхзкухкзещкзуцхзщелш
mukamediar avatar

mukamediar

August 24, 2019 at 10:39 PM

нормвцъхздлщаыцвъжхудзлщвукыдцфаъхпзплвщаыздхцъауждкзлвщаыкздфжухдыкзлрыдпфаъЦЭЖХДЗЛАЬВПДЫКЪЭУПЖКХДЗЫХЖФУПКХДЫЖЪФУЖКХДЕВЗЛУЫКЛЗЬЕВУКЫДПРЗЕЛЩКЦДЕЛЩНК
kirikk41203262 avatar

kirikk41203262

August 25, 2019 at 12:32 AM

игра да отличная но одни и тежи миссии быстро надоедают.
ModieTyT avatar

ModieTyT

August 26, 2019 at 01:47 PM

5/10
Koteyka23 avatar

Koteyka23

August 27, 2019 at 05:03 PM

Давольно хорошая
Arkomen avatar

Arkomen

August 27, 2019 at 11:23 PM

6/10
Nazar20039 avatar

Nazar20039

August 27, 2019 at 11:24 PM

8/10
17864 avatar

17864

August 27, 2019 at 11:24 PM

Поиграть можно
Vatslee avatar

Vatslee

September 1, 2019 at 10:40 PM

КОНЕЧНО НЕ ПЛОХАЯ ИГРА )))
Tidjoy avatar

Tidjoy

September 1, 2019 at 11:15 PM

Я о нем кзнал когда в инсте нашел маленького школьника который орал Я СКАЧАУ КВАСАЛУТ
jeka13011 avatar

jeka13011

September 2, 2019 at 09:53 PM

люблю такие жанры игр как кроссоут
Mrkotya avatar

Mrkotya

September 2, 2019 at 10:04 PM

Да классная игра советую ;3
Norty avatar

Norty

September 2, 2019 at 10:10 PM

5.5/10
DaniBiz avatar

DaniBiz

September 3, 2019 at 11:20 AM

я не нуб я не нуб
Not_Difficult avatar

Not_Difficult

September 5, 2019 at 07:44 PM

Замечательная 7/10 думаю точно

den229228 avatar

den229228

September 6, 2019 at 12:53 AM

да это топ игра
xx_Legena_xx avatar

xx_Legena_xx

September 6, 2019 at 10:43 PM

s will bring you a pleasant surprise - the Gaijins made sure of that, by changing some very important aspects from their previous productions. The most important is the fact, that we can modify our vehicles! The player is faced with the challenge of making his own four-wheel (and more!) vehicle from scratch, by choosing among thousands of different components. Forget about default vehicles, this game is a real treat for motoring and Lego lovers! It is up to you, how your "car" will look like. So, you want it to have a chainsaw? Go ahead! A machine gun? No problem! This kind of freedom makes every vehicle looking different and unique on the battlefield and gives vent to its author creativity to wreak havoc among the ranks of the enemy team.

When we are speaking about a Gaijin game, we can not forget about an incredibly advanced damage system, which may be known from other games of this studio and where we have to completely forget about such thing as hit points. Each vehicle has a weak spot and the trick is to keep our own vehicle with as small amount of them as possible and to skillfully use the weak spot of our enemies.
DooM_Metal avatar

DooM_Metal

September 7, 2019 at 09:02 AM

кроссаут игра в жанре твистед метал, виджелент 8, таксисты и ред асфальт, это все игры с сони плей стейшен
Alono avatar

Alono

September 10, 2019 at 09:16 PM

Сщщевнзпнзанщсрдсжпрдсожпожаэпсле
kirilllavskiy avatar

kirilllavskiy

September 11, 2019 at 05:52 PM

люблю игры в которых создаеш чтото
saldi avatar

saldi

September 12, 2019 at 09:45 PM

Да конечно
dragonmaer avatar

dragonmaer

September 24, 2019 at 11:36 AM

лалалаллалалаллалалаллалал
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

отличная ли игра кроссаут? - Crossout Forum on Gamehag