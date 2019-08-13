general
31
35
0/160
mrCiaolin
August 13, 2019 at 03:07 PM
È fortnite morto?
Jollypos
August 14, 2019 at 02:51 PM
no, c'è gente che ci gioca ancora
BigDaniJouGame
August 16, 2019 at 06:46 AM
Con l'ultima season si è ripreso un po'
mekkomedesimo
September 21, 2019 at 09:28 PM
Secondo me manca poco alla sua scomparsa
lifeofgamer54
September 22, 2019 at 03:47 PM
con la season 10 fortnite ha avuto uncalo enorme forse anche per i BRUTO
Platform
Rewards
Articles
Forums
Stay Connected
© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved. Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.
Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy