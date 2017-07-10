Rain

Много вы играете в эту игру?

SAYREX229 avatar

SAYREX229

July 10, 2017 at 10:48 PM

Я лично не давно начал.
danil__kramzin avatar

danil__kramzin

August 3, 2017 at 12:09 PM

пока еще не играю
ghost770 avatar

ghost770

August 3, 2017 at 05:40 PM

Стоит ли начинать?
funnybanner1 avatar

funnybanner1

August 19, 2017 at 04:51 PM

Не стал бы играть
METAJIJIUJCKUI avatar

METAJIJIUJCKUI

August 19, 2017 at 10:25 PM

Игра супер !!! В неё играю больше года ЗАТЯГИВАЕТ! Советую!
artyr75 avatar

artyr75

August 29, 2017 at 12:17 PM

lMickey avatar

lMickey

September 18, 2017 at 04:43 AM

Дерьмо
positron avatar

positron

December 23, 2017 at 11:09 PM

Так игра реально норм или вы пишите то, что хотите
SERIOUSINJURY avatar

SERIOUSINJURY

May 19, 2018 at 02:22 PM

это операция в десерте
SERIOUSINJURY avatar

SERIOUSINJURY

May 19, 2018 at 03:12 PM

а десерт это пустыня:)))))0)))0)
Joomalins avatar

Joomalins

August 19, 2018 at 09:16 PM

Шо за игра
KiritoLis avatar

KiritoLis

October 14, 2018 at 11:56 PM

не. моло совсем
