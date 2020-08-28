The Basics of Krunker.io

Hello there, today I am going to tell you about Krunker.io and the basics of the game so you can learn how to play. I will be going over what classes are the best, and how to Slide-Hop which is a really important mechanic of the game, the controls and settings, how levels and KR works, and much more.

1. The Controls/Settings

The controls to play are the usual except instead of Shift to run and Ctrl to crouch, it is the other way around. You should also change your settings to these settings so you can have a better performance when playing the game.

Go to Render and make sure your Frame Cap is set to 0 so that way it can go as high as it can. This is not only important for your game itself but also for Slide-Hopping because the higher the frames, the faster you can slide-hop after you learn how to do so. (The other settings are really just depending on how you want to play it.)









2. The Classes

DO NOT USE VINCE BECAUSE SHOTGUN IS DOOKIE.





3. Slide-Hopping

4. Levels and KR

In order to change your class you have to go to the Customize button on the right, then click where it says Triggerman at the Class section. The best classes to use are the Triggerman which is an Assault Rifle, the Hunter which is a Sniper, and Run N Gun which is a SMG.Slide-hopping is when like bhopping. But, instead of jumping constantly and strafing to bhop. All you need to do in order to slide-hop is have good timing and know the pattern. The pattern to slide-hop is to jump then hold crouch while you are in the air until you hit the ground the let go and jump. All you have to do is repeat that and time it perfectly. Eventually you will get it and then you can start slide-hopping really fast.KR is the name of currency in this game, well actually it is short for Krunkies but everybody says KR. With KR you can buy Spins from the Shop (I recommend saving up your KR for the Heroic Spins). You earn KR for every 100 points you get in the game. Points can be earned depending on your shots, class/gun, and the gamemode. KR is also used to buy from the Marketplace. Let's talk about levels. You level up depending on how well you did in the game. When you level up, you can earn things. At level 5 you earn the ability to chat, at level 10 you can join clans, at level 15 you earn the Deagle secondary. At level 20 you earn the ability to trade, the Sawed-Off secondary, and you can make your own clan. At level 30 you earn the ability to send people KR and the Auto Pistol secondary & at level 50 you get the Alien Blaster secondary.Congrats. Now you know how to play the game and the main basics that you need to know. Now go ahead and play because the game is really fun and there are also custom maps and mods made by people that you could play with. I would play with those after you play normal public matches though. Also, mods are mainly custom weapon skins and there are many different kinds of maps. You could also make your own map too.