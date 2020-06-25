Overview for ROBLOX

Roblox Overview
Are you thinking about a Roblox Account but don't really know a lot about Roblox? Keep reading to become a Roblox player without a single problem!
Website:
Today we will be reviewing 3 categories, which are: Website, In-Game, and Purchases. Take a look at the most basic features of Roblox!
Once you visit the www.roblox.com
website for the first time, it pops up the Sign Up/Login screen. In the Sign-Up screen, it asks you your Birthdate, Username that you'd like to use throughout the website, Password, and Gender. Once you click Sign Up, you're officially a Roblox user! You can change your Avatar by purchasing items from the Avatar Shop or play games!In-Game:
Once you enter a game, there's a Roblox Logo, in which you can friend people (can also be done from the player list by clicking the person's username, and clicking "Friend" - Some games have the player list disabled), change your Roblox's Settings, Record/Take a Screenshot (Only available in PC Client), and many more. You can also see a little chat bubble. If you click it or hit "/", you can chat with people! Enter your message, then hit enter. And your message has been sent! You can also private message people by clicking their name or putting in chat "/whisper (or /w) [username] [message]". In some games, there will be 2 more icons. One is a backpack, in which your in-game items/gear are located. The other one is a little person, with this button, you can perform emotes. Which you'll have to buy, then activate from "www.roblox.com/my/avatar". In the player list, you can block, report, follow, and friend players by clicking their username!Purchases:
As of 2020, there are 2 ways of spending money on Roblox. These are Robux and Roblox Premium (Formerly Builders Club). Robux is the currency that can get you many Avatar Shop/Catalog that can make your Roblox Character flawless, or you can purchase game passes from your favorite games!USD PRICES FOR ROBUX:
400 Robux = $4.99
800 Robux = $9.99
1,700 Robux = $19.99
4,500 Robux = $49.99
10,000 Robux = $99.99
Roblox Premium is a monthly subscription that gives you a monthly Robux pay, plus some nice perks! Such as Trading and Reselling, selling your own creations (T-Shirts, Shirts, Pants, etc.) to the Roblox Community and 10% more Robux when buying this one if you have an Active Roblox Premium subscription. There are 3 tiers of Roblox Premium:ROBLOX PREMIUM TIERS:
Premium 450 = $4.99
Premium 1000 = $9.99
Premium 2200 = $19.99ROBUX WHEN PREMIUM IS ACTIVE:
400 Robux --> 440
800 Robux --> 880
1700 Robux --> 1870
4500 Robux --> 4950
10,000 Robux --> 11000PAYMENT OPTIONS:
Credit Card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express)
Debit Card
PayPal
Roblox Gift Cards ($10, $25)
Amazon Pay (Only Robux)
This concludes the basic guide to Roblox, thank you so much for reading it! I hope you have an amazing rest of your day, and that you learned something new today by reading this article! I will probably do a follow-up to this tutorial, explaining Roblox's features in a more detailed manner. But that is it for now!
Once again, I hope this guide was useful, have a fun time playing and making friends!
RobloxRobuxPls add for friend