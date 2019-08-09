Rain

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Minecraft Java Edition vs Minecraft Win 10

There is a difference ladies and gentlemen.

Gamehag.com has them both, so if you want you can experiment if you've got the gems!
*or I'm just trying to save your gems, so you don't buy the wrong one*

Intro

Gamehag has both of them fortunately, and if you want you can order them both and experiment further. The windows 10 edition is basically the Minecraft pocket version sensually, so the graphics are the same but not. It's easier to run. But has less: mods, resource packs and just in general. Minecraft Java Edition has been developed for more than 10 years, with the community and Mojang, making more and more updates on it. I believe that Minecraft Java's Edition has an update that goes up to 1.14.4! Which includes more animals, more pets and I believe more DLCs, newer blocks.
Where as the Win 10 Edition, their latest update their version goes up to 1.1.5. Since it's been released in July the 29th of 2015.
If you need a video to prove to you (NOT MY VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hkyPhJiGrw
Pros and Cons of the both

The Pros of having the Win 10 Edition:
  • Easier to run
  • Costs less.
The Cons of having the Win 10 Edition:
  • Less developed, (less blocks, mods, resource packs and even servers)
  • Can't play with Java Edition players.
  • The shaders, they're not that developed compared to the Java Edition.
The Pros of having the Java Edition:

  • This version is more developed.
  • Shaders are top tier beautiful.
  • Can play with Java players, and have fun servers with great mods.
  • Can mod your game out of servers.
  • Have more blocks to use.
  • Updates are more frequent.
  • Is actually the Minecraft everyone is meaning to talks about.
Which one should you buy?

I believe, if you want to get the most out of your game. The most out of your crafting, mining. Adventure, if you'd like. You should get the Java Edition!
And this is why.

There are less blocks, and there are newer blocks on the Java edition, so if you want that sweet mansion looking fantastic, amazing, beautiful. I'd recommend the Java edition, also also.. 
If you have a friend that plays Minecraft you most likely won't be able to play with him if you have the Win 10 Edition, because she/he most likely has the Java Edition. And unless he does too, then you've wasted your money and it's disappointing. Therefore, I recommend buying the Java Edition, as there are more players and as this edition is more developed: by both community, and Mojang. There are more blocks on Java Edition, more to craft like the shields, you can carry a torch in your other hand or anything else while still holding that Diamond Sword to protect yourself. 

Conclusion.

Minecraft Win 10 Edition is basically the app you download on your phone, where as Java Edition is actually supposed to be for your computer. Is more developed and worth your money/gems. I've sadly bought the Windows 10 Edition, because I didn't know the difference. But one simple youtube search and I could tell the difference between the two, and so I thought it would be a great idea to help other on gamehag. That are grinding for their gems, and would hate to spend their gems on something that's not worth it. Thank you for reading, and have a good day.

