Minecraft Java Edition vs Minecraft Win 10

There is a difference ladies and gentlemen! Intro
Gamehag has both of them fortunately, and if you want you can order them both and experiment further. The windows 10 edition is basically the Minecraft pocket version sensually, so the graphics are the same but not. It's easier to run. But has less: mods, resource packs and just in general. Minecraft Java Edition has been developed for more than 10 years, with the community and Mojang, making more and more updates on it. I believe that Minecraft Java's Edition has an update that goes up to 1.14.4! Which includes more animals, more pets and I believe more DLCs, newer blocks.
Where as the Win 10 Edition, their latest update their version goes up to 1.1.5. Since it's been released in July the 29th of 2015.
If you need a video to prove to you (NOT MY VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hkyPhJiGrw
/ Pros and Cons of the both
The Pros of having the Win 10 Edition:
The Cons of having the Win 10 Edition:
- Easier to run
- Costs less.
The Pros of having the Java Edition:
- Less developed, (less blocks, mods, resource packs and even servers)
- Can't play with Java Edition players.
- The shaders, they're not that developed compared to the Java Edition.
Which one should you buy?
- This version is more developed.
- Shaders are top tier beautiful.
- Can play with Java players, and have fun servers with great mods.
- Can mod your game out of servers.
- Have more blocks to use.
- Updates are more frequent.
- Is actually the Minecraft everyone is meaning to talks about.
I believe, if you want to get the most out of your game. The most out of your crafting, mining. Adventure, if you'd like. You should get the Java Edition!
And this is why.
There are less blocks, and there are newer blocks on the Java edition, so if you want that sweet mansion looking fantastic, amazing, beautiful. I'd recommend the Java edition, also also..
If you have a friend that plays Minecraft you most likely won't be able to play with him if you have the Win 10 Edition, because she/he most likely has the Java Edition. And unless he does too, then you've wasted your money and it's disappointing. Therefore, I recommend buying the Java Edition, as there are more players and as this edition is more developed: by both community, and Mojang. There are more blocks on Java Edition, more to craft like the shields, you can carry a torch in your other hand or anything else while still holding that Diamond Sword to protect yourself. Conclusion.
Minecraft Win 10 Edition is basically the app you download on your phone, where as Java Edition is actually
supposed to be for your computer. Is more developed and worth your money/gems. I've sadly bought the Windows 10 Edition, because I didn't know the difference. But one simple youtube search and I could tell the difference between the two, and so I thought it would be a great idea to help other on gamehag. That are grinding for their gems, and would hate to spend their gems on something that's not worth it. Thank you for reading, and have a good day.