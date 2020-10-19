Rain

EarnNewsHow To Get Better FPS in Roblox !
By: Gamehag on October 19, 2020
(5143 ratings)
How To Get Better FPS in Roblox !

How To Get Better FPS in Roblox !


These days, as far as I have seen, Roblox has became laggier (in terms of performance). Many people have been affected by it, including me. After weeks & weeks of researching and testing, I have successfully found many ways to overcome this problem which i'm going to share in this article today!

Note :-- Some FPS fixes are only for laptops and PCs, sorry mobile gamers :(

  • Close other applications :- This is self-descriptive, am i right? Simply close all other running apps, including Steam and Discord and Chrome and all that, they suck up a lot of resources.

             Assured FPS boost -- (depends upon the applications closed)

  • Turning Down The Graphics :-This is pretty dumb, but the graphics level has a major thing to do with your FPS lag. Keeping your graphics to level 1 or level 2 is  what I recommend, for it will not be a huge headache to your device, while increasing the FPS. Also, it is the simplest fix to the issue.

    [btw dont set your graphics to "Automatic" often, even through it reduces the render distance, it amplifies the graphics, negating the FPS boost]

    Assured FPS boost -- From 5 to 30 FPS

    zmHLqK2o07bfkJgKtltM8RW831GfpS.png
  • Changing the graphics engine :- This fix has a large FPS payout, after the Graphics Slider one. As everyone knows, there is no proper settings panel in the Roblox Player, but one thing you might not know is that this setting panel is actually in Roblox Studio ! And now to change the graphics type, follow these steps--

    a) Open a Baseplate file in Roblox Studio (no we are not making a game) 

    b) Goto File>Settings>Game

    c) Set your graphics level to 1, and your graphics type to OpenGL or something else, choose what your GPU handles the 
    best. In case you dont know, but you atleast know that you have a non-Apple device, set it to OpenGL. Also, if you are using a Apple device, set it to Metal graphics.

    Assured FPS boost -- From 3 to 10 FPS

    Kl3PafRo5uz8tCW3pqnQCjkW2AeOWM.png


  • Fiddling with other settings :- Now we are getting a bit wacky about it. I recommend not doing this unless you are really annoyed about the FPS issue, and are getting less than 30 FPS on an average. (this can be used for other games as well)

    I am going to divide this step into multiple other steps, but will not go deep into it as it will make the article super L O N G.

    a) Overclock your GPU - There are multiple ways to do it, search it up Google to do it. Btw there is some risk in it, 
    for you can damage your device if you do it wrong, dont forget to take precautions.

    Assured FPS boost -- From 0.5 to 5 FPS

    igB8VbW4obawWb4yJ019YZRKMDB7mr.png
    (image simply for reference, do not copy my settings, for the GPUs are going to be different)

    Note :- This method wont work if you dont have a Dedicated GPU, sad

    b) Increasing the priority of the application -- This is a bit less risky, but the risk is still there. To do this, run any game on roblox, open Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc), goto the Processes Tab and then right click on RobloxPlayer.Then goto Set Priority and choose High (dont ever choose Realtime, just dont)

    Assured FPS boost -- From 1 to 5 FPS

    xSpoUllFTdGe27uc4njdct8zlkRko9.png
    (this is how it looks like in Windows 7, idk how to do it in other OS)


    c) Delete the textures -- This might lead to the graphics changing a lot, to do this, simply go to your Roblox Player's 
    file location, then goto PlatformContent > pc > textures and then delete everything other than the ".dds" files and the sky folder.

    Assured FPS boost -- (not confirmed)

    -------------------------------------------------------------

    After doing one of the above steps or so, well here you are, WITH A GREAT FPS BOOST !!! Even through i cannot guarantee these will work or not, they will make a slight change or so :/

    Have a good day, reader <3
    ------------------------------------------------------------

