How To Get Better FPS in Roblox !



These days, as far as I have seen, Roblox has became laggier (in terms of performance). Many people have been affected by it, including me. After weeks & weeks of researching and testing, I have successfully found many ways to overcome this problem which i'm going to share in this article today!



Note :-- Some FPS fixes are only for laptops and PCs, sorry mobile gamers :(

Close other applications :- This is self-descriptive, am i right? Simply close all other running apps, including Steam and Discord and Chrome and all that, they suck up a lot of resources.

Turning Down The Graphics :- This is pretty dumb, but the graphics level has a major thing to do with your FPS lag. Keeping your graphics to level 1 or level 2 is what I recommend, for it will not be a huge headache to your device, while increasing the FPS. Also, it is the simplest fix to the issue.



[btw dont set your graphics to "Automatic" often, even through it reduces the render distance, it amplifies the graphics, negating the FPS boost]



Assured FPS boost -- From 5 to 30 FPS





a) Open a Baseplate file in Roblox Studio (no we are not making a game)



b) Goto File>Settings>Game



c) Set your graphics level to 1, and your graphics type to OpenGL or something else, choose what your GPU handles the

best. In case you dont know, but you atleast know that you have a non-Apple device, set it to OpenGL. Also, if you are using a Apple device, set it to Metal graphics.



Assured FPS boost -- From 3 to 10 FPS











I am going to divide this step into multiple other steps, but will not go deep into it as it will make the article super L O N G.



a) Overclock your GPU - There are multiple ways to do it, search it up Google to do it. Btw there is some risk in it,

for you can damage your device if you do it wrong, dont forget to take precautions.



Assured FPS boost -- From 0.5 to 5 FPS





(image simply for reference, do not copy my settings, for the GPUs are going to be different)



Note :- This method wont work if you dont have a Dedicated GPU, sad



b) Increasing the priority of the application -- This is a bit less risky, but the risk is still there. To do this, run any game on roblox, open Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc), goto the Processes Tab and then right click on RobloxPlayer.Then goto Set Priority and choose High (dont ever choose Realtime, just dont)



Assured FPS boost -- From 1 to 5 FPS





(this is how it looks like in Windows 7, idk how to do it in other OS)





c) Delete the textures -- This might lead to the graphics changing a lot, to do this, simply go to your Roblox Player's

file location, then goto PlatformContent > pc > textures and then delete everything other than the ".dds" files and the sky folder.



Assured FPS boost -- (not confirmed)



After doing one of the above steps or so, well here you are, WITH A GREAT FPS BOOST !!! Even through i cannot guarantee these will work or not, they will make a slight change or so :/



Have a good day, reader <3

-- (depends upon the applications closed)