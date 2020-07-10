Kimberly Kelley
EarnNewsHow to GameHag! Beginner's Guide: Crossout Tasks
By: Gamehag on July 10, 2020
(259 ratings)
How to GameHag! Beginner's Guide: Crossout Tasks

How to GameHag! Beginner's Guide: Crossout Tasks

"What is Crossout?" you may ask; well, Crossout is a game about building cars and smashing other cars, somehow MadMax inspired. It is a game made by Gaijin Entertainment, game development, and publishing company, that also launched more well-known titles such as War Thunder, Star Conflict, Crossout, and many other games, for which I will show a complete list further down the article. 

According to Wikipedia, Gaijin Entertainment is a game development team from Russia. Established in 2002 with offices in Russia, Germany, Cyprus, Hungary, and Latvia, this company has it's most offices in Russia, and is most known for War Thunder, Crossout, Enlisted, Cuisine Royale, and Star Conflict.

I will split this article into 3 sections, each section containing its type of information regarding Crossout.

1. What other games did Gajin Entertainment create?

2. How to create an account for Crossout.

3. How does a picture for Crossout should look like?.

Now, without further due, let's jump straight into the bread.

WHAT OTHER GAMES DID GAJIN ENTERTAINMENT CREATE?

You have to remember that Gajin entertainment isn't a young game dev company at all, it's been updating and creating games since 2002 and managed to publish some strong, interesting masterpieces.

IyB2yuYbV29kzVgC1MA835UdXenPw0.png
Some of these games you might already know, either from steam or from here, on GameHag. These games here also contain tasks with rewards that can be completed for Soul Gems. Games such as Crossout, War Thunder, and Star Conflict exist here on Gamehag and have tasks that you can complete. Maybe in the future, there will be more games to be added.

HOW TO CREATE AN ACCOUNT FOR CROSSOUT?

Believe me or not, creating a Gajin account is so fast and easy that you could do it with your eyes closed. Hahaha, don't do it tho, you might not remember your password. 
Jokes aside, it's really easy to create a Gajin account, just make sure that you registered trough the GameHag platform and you have cleared any cookies from your browser.

For CHROME users:

  • Open the browser
  • Head into the settings [the 3 dots button in the top right corner], and click on "Advanced" at the bottom of the page
  • Click on "Clear Browsing Data"
  • Under the "All cookies and data" section, you can choose which cookies to delete
  • Complete the deletion by clicking "Clear Data"
  • You can clear your cache as well which is where your computer stores the sites you accessed previously so they can be loaded faster if you happen to visit those sites again.

For FIREFOX users:

  • Open the browser
  • Click "menu bars"[3 parallel lines]
  • Click the "privacy tab"
  • Click "Clear your recent history". Make sure that only "Cookies" is checked.
  • Select "Everything"
  • Double check your selections, then click "Clear now"

i. FIND THE GAME BY GOING IN THE SEARCH BAR AND TYPING "CROSSOUT", THEN CLICKING ON THE TITLE THAT IS SHOWN IN THE GAME SECTION.

ii. CHECK THE FIRST TASK BY CLICKING ON THE BUTTON WITH THE NUMBER OF SOUL GEMS AND SEE WHAT YOU NEED TO COMPLETE IN-GAME.
If you see the other tasks locked, don't sweat it, those will unlock once your first task screenshot gets verified and gets marked as completed.

iii. PLAY THE GAME, ENJOY IT, AND ONCE YOU FINISHED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR THE TASK, MAKE A SCREENSHOT BY PRESSING WINDOWS KEY + SHIFT + S AND SNIP THE WHOLE SCREEN, THE IMAGE MUST CAPTURE THE GAME IN FULL SCREEN AND THE NICKNAME, LEVEL OF THE ACCOUNT AND THE TASK REQUIREMENTS MUST BE VISIBLE. AFTER THAT, HOP IN INTO YOUR IMAGE EDITING SOFTWARE (PSST... I SUGGEST PAINT.NET SINCE IT'S RELIABLE AND EASY TO USE). THIS IS HOW TO DO IT:

AFTER SNIPPING YOUR WHOLE SCREEN, OPEN PAINT.NET, PRESS CTRL + V, THEN GO IN THE LEFT TOP CORNER, PRESS ON FILE, THEN PRESS ON SAVE AS. MAKE SURE THE PHOTO IS IN .JPEG FORMAT.

adu8YxBjFKp4qXvoRlGCgroQ9NFIee.png

HOW DOES A PICTURE FOR CROSSOUT SHOULD LOOK LIKE?
It should look like this, you can find this screen by following the path: PROFILE > MEDALS > Winner Medal, that's the only way to see your total wins. You see that in the top right corner, my username is clearly visible, and in the center, there is the Winner II medal? Those are the main things that must be visible all the time in the screenshot and don't worry, the Winner II medal is just an upgrade from when you complete the Winner I medal, (xx/10 Wins).
BZC3gfFuxV0BMLSpf5X2LTv91m5NC3.png

Hope this helped everyone in fulfilling their tasks in Crossout! Safe trips, Survivor! - Theodor Andrei

6BtDZMd9Fi6ZMIknN8DaDaoZTkxc0Q.jpg

