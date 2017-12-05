Happy Wheels [Flash Game] - Review

Rain

Gem211

novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

41

0/160

EarnNewsHappy Wheels [Flash Game] - Review
By: Gamehag on December 5, 2017
(5 ratings)
Happy Wheels [Flash Game] - Review

Happy Wheels [Flash Game] - Review

I have to say this is one of the best web browser based games available which also has the android and iOS versions. I have to warn you that this game requires Adobe Flash Player enabled in your browser in order to play this game on your PC. This game was released on June 4th 2010 but at the time of its initial release it was nothing special, but later on it was even played by the youtube legend Pewd... and later on with its awesome community created maps, this game touched heights of fame and became so popular....

Read along to find out more about this game....

Happy Wheels: A RagDoll Physics 

based game....






This game is a completely Flash Player based game and requires no graphics card or huge amounts of CPU power or RAM, all it requires is a little bit of RAM and some CPU usage, that's it. The addiction levels of this game are quite understandable after playing the game for a while, I can say that this game is an absolute 

Time Killer

if you're bored after playing your main Game or want to take a break from other games. This game involves some intuative Physics engine and the movement is based on Ragdoll model so the gameplay and the gravity, almost everything in the game looks and feels so good that you'll be playing this game for no reason. Here are some of the details about the game Happy Wheels, and how to play it:

  • Developer: Fancy Force
  • Publisher: Fancy Force
  • Date of release: June 4th 2010, initial release only, later on it released to iOS, android etc;
  • Engine: Box2D
  • Ragdoll Physics, this make the game one of its kind


So, how do I play this game? Well, you have to play it either on mobile (both Android and iOS available) or on PC's browser, here's how to play the game:

  • Go to your favourite Browser [Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Edge, Chromium etc;]
  • Make sure you've enabled Flash in your selected browser [if you didn't, don't worry you'll be notified while on the game's site]
  • Just google Happy Wheels and you'll be left with totaljerkface[dot]com website, that's where you'll be able to play the game with all the levels and custom community created maps
  • Or simply you can play the game from miniclip or poki[dot]com websites, how ever there will be some limitations, just play for fun disregard of all of them


Here's how you'll be able to select your character and vehicle after you click Play from the menu. You'll have to choose from a variety of vehicles and the most infamous cycler dad and son thingy.... But, be aware that some of the features are only available based on the version you're playing....



The above image shows how you can play custom maps created by some other people of the community, you can even try creating your own map with the map editor but it requires some tweaking around and getting to know what does what, which will be quite fun and entertaining. Just don't bother creating, rather play the available maps and levels, you'll be fine...





This is how one of the levels in the game looks like, I have to mention that this gamaplay is from mobile version of the game....



Some of the ratings and reviewers online rated the game as follows:

> Miniclip: 

4.4/5

[This is epic]

> A10.com: 

4/5

> Crazy Games: 

8.7/10

I forgot to mention the number of levels and maps that are available for this game, check out for yourself....

Have fun enjoying the game even on your potato PCs and laptops but with internet connection and Flash enabled browsers....

Thanks :)

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy