9 Controller Worst That Make You Angry When Playing Game

It is easy for gamers to discuss and criticize the quality of a game neighbor. Starting from the gameplay, graphics, features, stories, even down to the little things like the user interface, HUD and others. But rarely do we find in the forums "fanboys" arguing about arguing his favorite game where the best hardware.

Controller, as the link between mind, body and game world itself plays a role that is often overlooked by many people. In this thread we've summarized the controller who rated their quality under the board. That you do not regret it later in the day mending controller refer yuk 10 worst games ever marketed. Check it out

1. The Kinect



When first published many people immediately speculated that the kinect will be the product fails. The impression given in hell first trailer featuring one family who were having a great time enjoying the gaming experience with the kinect controller.

But the reality speaks another, the day of the release, the kinect proved to have a lot of bugs, crashes and failed to transfer command to the cpu. The most embarrassing is the error experienced by the kinect when played by people with slightly darker skin color.

Microsoft is tackling this failure to launch a rival product "cacked handed" xbox-one controller. But rice has become porridge, the kinect remains one of the most embarrassing failure product for Microsoft.

2. Wii U Gamepad

Although the idea underlying the development of this controller is considered unique, original and revolutionary. The end product is offered nintendo rated unsatisfactory. Many critics thought that nintendo too hasty in the process of formulation of this controller.

It must be recognized lcd built-in that are indeed dicontroller function without a gap, but the quality is considered to be a quarter and seem cheap. Wii U Gamepad considered too heavy and bulky so quickly made weary people who play it.

3. PSP Analog Nub Yang Original

When thinking about the nub analog output sony big name DualShock most certainly looming in the minds of gamers. However, instead of producing analog nub psp with precision and kenyamanaan, Analog nub psp too flat and stiff that it is difficult to control. Try playing with the analog nub cd psp like control surface plastered affixed by glue, difficult.

4. Wiimote & Nunchuk



The controller must admit that this one is revolutionizing the way we play the game. For the non-gamers (filthy casual) this controller like a trampoline, the unique and everyone wants to try it. However, when we tried to play a game that is not including group controller WiiSports is fairly hard. Gamers must hold two things which are not symmetrical and swinging rated highly impractical. Hello nintendo gamers we have not bruce lee. Nunchuk seriously?

5. Nintendo 64



Lovers nintendo controller 64 will argue that they are already perfect. Controller which has 3 handles consist of the directional buttons on the left joystick in the middle, and the action buttons on the right.When you try to play his joystick you'll feel weird because playing and holding the controller is only half. This omission was later adapted by Sony to consider matters relating to ergonomic and semetrikalitas that gave birth to the legendary DualShock.

6. The Duke Xbox



Despite the fact that the Xbox 360 console is one of the most popular and successful of Microsoft, did not make their escape from negligence. The first generation xbox controller, dubbed "The Duke" because the size is big as Gaban be evidence of negligence microsoft.

They seem to believe that only adults who play the game, the boy with the size clearly smaller hands can not reach the buttons with their tiny fingers. In fact, not all adults have the size of the palm of yeti: D

7. Philip’s CD-i Controller



As we have discussed in the Wiimote, it would be nice if the controller does not have a strange shape, consists of two parts and should also be symmetrical. In the year 1993 when Nintendo is still the most dominant company in the gaming industry, philips try to compete by issuing CD-i.

The quality of the game-the game is bad and inadequate software support plus the tv remote controller as making philips unable to last long in this industry.

8. Nintendo Power Glove

Nintendo produced a film called The Wizard in 1989 as a marketing strategy this product. The movie is getting a negative response and harsh criticism. Penggagasan theme excessive future practically become a factor. As the film is too grandiose about the future, this controller sucks because at that time not even 3D gaming. So gamers will have to sell the comfort of holding the controller with two hands with the feature fails too fast 10 years.

9. Dreamcast Sega



Marketing Blame, blame the lack of proper release time, blame the lack of 3rd party support. The designs are very big and fat intended to mensupport'VMUs' (Visual Memory Units) - a system that is intended for portable memory card which also serves as minatur and its console itself.

Here we can see Sega tried very hard to surpass Nintendo in terms of innovation. But unfortunately their efforts were not accompanied by consideration and thought through. The size of the plate: D, thickness, weight, buttons cheapo elusive finger making Dreamcast became the most shameful disgrace for sega.

Controller as a mediator between the mind and the game world is indeed a very important role in determining the quality of gaming. Controller-controller on a part comes from products that are relatively unsuccessful and partly derived from the legendary product that booming market. Our suggestions do not let one select yes Brott, ga you want it lcd screen controller that hole because you throw ??