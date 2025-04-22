Emre Yeler
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconWiktoria Karwowska: hai
Information

World of Tanks is an online MMO game which allows players to take part in huge tank battles. A very important aspect of the game is the ability of cooperation since the victory depends not only on you but also on an entire party of allied tanks!


It isn’t only a typical shooter, but in addition to that, a strategic game while the player will have to demonstrate his tactical sense. Spectacular visual effects and polished graphics in and transfer the player in an instant into the world of war, where the familiarity with tank mechanics is a critical component to the victory. With each battle, we can upgrade our own tank and the developers made sure we won't have limited equipment. 


It is an interesting choice for the fans of this kind of games. The player is able to conquer provinces on the map and ever newer regions. He’s forced to make quick, tactical decisions, which would have a positive impact on a whole formation! This game will certainly appeal to fans of war games and purely strategic games based on cooperation.

Recent Forum Posts

Hello world

26 replies

Last reply: Jan 14, 2025

Daily reward

120 replies

Last reply: Oct 9, 2024

Is this game good?

29 replies

Last reply: Mar 20, 2024

the game

21 replies

Last reply: Jan 29, 2024

Is this Game good?

79 replies

Last reply: Dec 27, 2023

Hard game

4 replies

Last reply: Dec 16, 2023

best free to play MMO

7 replies

Last reply: Sep 4, 2023

World tanks

12 replies

Last reply: Jul 15, 2023

