World of Tanks is an online MMO game which allows players to take part in huge tank battles. A very important aspect of the game is the ability of cooperation since the victory depends not only on you but also on an entire party of allied tanks!





It isn’t only a typical shooter, but in addition to that, a strategic game while the player will have to demonstrate his tactical sense. Spectacular visual effects and polished graphics in and transfer the player in an instant into the world of war, where the familiarity with tank mechanics is a critical component to the victory. With each battle, we can upgrade our own tank and the developers made sure we won't have limited equipment.





It is an interesting choice for the fans of this kind of games. The player is able to conquer provinces on the map and ever newer regions. He’s forced to make quick, tactical decisions, which would have a positive impact on a whole formation! This game will certainly appeal to fans of war games and purely strategic games based on cooperation.