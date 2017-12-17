You can purchase same premium tank Twice?

lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem210
Majd Majd
Majd Majd
Gem7
hanfred
hanfred
Gem40
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem196
Atia
Atia
Gem393
Kacper Kulczewski
Kacper Kulczewski
Gem10
Kara Hazar
Kara Hazar
Gem30
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem208
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
sonu Biswal
sonu Biswal
Gem32
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem323
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
Thu Htet Aung
Thu Htet Aung
Gem112
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
Rain

Gem316

novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: what's up man
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: ....
adept rank iconLes Briacins: wsh
novice rank icondibilovich2007: hi
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: dem.pferd.heisst.horst: 1fae0 emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconaugustin er sort: Mind Blown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconClaudio Cuello: :)
novice rank iconJay hardstyles: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem152 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

33

0/160

Back to World of Tanks forum

You can purchase same premium tank Twice?

Mbermanwen avatar

Mbermanwen

December 17, 2017 at 04:06 AM

I already have the Patriot Heavy tank I bought awhile back. Just to see what would happen I clicked on the tank today and it took me to the online page where I can purchase it. I backed out at the payment method screen but it appears you can have more than one copy of a premium tank in your garage? I am surprised that WOT doesn't have a wall to prevent you from buying the same tank twice.
Bedanumars avatar

Bedanumars

December 18, 2017 at 04:32 AM

I know this has been brought up before, but I want to request that premium tanks purchased on one server like the US server be also made available in the Asian server if the user has an account on each. I have two accounts and I play on the both with different people in different parts of the world, after all we live in an age where your friends can be anywhere in the world. I don't think it's right that we should have to purchase the same tanks twice. It's like it's a scheme to rip players off.



Can't your developers do something so we can have our purchased tanks in both our accounts. It only seems right to m
Hargemamaro avatar

Hargemamaro

December 19, 2017 at 04:41 AM

all it will do is give you the gold amount for the tank, not the same tank so u have 2 identical..
Fiavamianwa avatar

Fiavamianwa

December 19, 2017 at 04:48 AM

Right, you get the gold value for the tank... not a second copy. This is why a lot of people keep their unused premium tanks that they may not play or need, because if they win them later or get them from missions or other rewards, etc, they will get the gold value plus the garage slot I believe.
Hargemamaro avatar

Hargemamaro

December 19, 2017 at 04:49 AM

You can't have two Patriots... it would just give you the amount of gold the tank is worth.

you CAN however have a Patriot, and a T26E5 as well as you can have a Defeder and an obj 252U you can have a Liberte' and an M4 MLE ,



You can have the tank, and the skinned varient of said tank... just not two identical vehicles.
Fiavamianwa avatar

Fiavamianwa

December 19, 2017 at 04:51 AM

As every one else has said it gives you the gold equivalent plus the garage slot, the crew, and anything else if you get a bundle. Usually you don't save any money by getting gold this way, but if you want gold anyway it usually is a good way to get the extra stuff in the bundle or any special crew that comes with the tank for almost nothing.
Hargemamaro avatar

Hargemamaro

December 19, 2017 at 04:53 AM

you won't get a second tank you'll get the tank vaule in gold or in credits
Fiavamianwa avatar

Fiavamianwa

December 19, 2017 at 04:54 AM

You CAN, however, get a second CREW. In the case of a special crew, like the Zero-Skill BIA crews, you can buy the tank again, get the gold and garage slot, AND get the second BIA crew to retrain for any other tank.

I verified this a couple days ago when I bought the ISU-122S on day 13. I got the gold and garage slot, but since I already had the tank, I got the BIA crew in my barracks....

I will watch out for other tanks with special crews (like the Cromwell B) from other nations to stock up on better crewmen. Since I'm buying Gold anyhow, I may as well get a bonus for it.
Hargemamaro avatar

Hargemamaro

December 19, 2017 at 04:56 AM

Good idea!!! :-)
Fiavamianwa avatar

Fiavamianwa

December 19, 2017 at 04:58 AM

:thinking:
Peppersprayer avatar

Peppersprayer

August 15, 2018 at 04:23 PM

No you cant buy a permium tank ot twice

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

You can purchase same premium tank Twice? on World of Tanks Forum on Gamehag