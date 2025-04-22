Emre Yeler
Information

When we see the popularity of World of Tanks, we should certainly consider whether games with similar themes and mechanics can stand a chance against the famous publisher. Well, they can. And not only stand a chance, because this game named “War Thunder” beats WoT in many ways.


In the beginning, we can select the type of unit. In the case of the army, we have four possibilities: the USA, the Germany, the USSR and Britain. The air forces do also offer us the Japanese nation. We start our game by having access only to the basic vehicles, but thanks to a well-thought-out advancement system, we can afterwards unlock some more advanced units, e.g. heavy tanks or jet aircraft (which, just like during World War II, are not numerous). All vehicles are realistically reproduced on the example of their originals, the real tanks used in the battles of World War II.


Generally, the graphics of the game stand at a very high level. Not only are the vehicles presented with great care. The landscapes and maps are superbly designed and literally breathtaking. Fabulous visuals in addition to an extraordinary realism are making War Thunder a game made for even the greatest expert. The damage system is based on critical hits and sensitives parts of the armour. And there are so many ways to destroy a tank or an aircraft!


Additionally, the game gives us a combination of land and air battlefields, which beats its rivals so easily, by showing spectacular battles on three difficulty levels.


A reasonable F2P model provided with optional micropayments is so balanced, that the thickness of our wallet doesn’t have an influence on our chances to win. Every premium item can be won by numerous events and the possibility to buy it is just a way to obtain it faster.


Moreover, the game is constantly updated and its creators do immediately react on its community feedback concerning further features.


In conclusion, War Thunder is a game worth playing. It will easily satisfy not only the World War II enthusiasts.

