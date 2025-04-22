btitomor
Information

War Robots is a multiplayer game in which you control an enormous mech and participate in incredible battles against other players! Just imagine: robots with large artillery, modern city arenas created with many levels and your goal is to stay in the team longer than the enemy and finally win in the "capture-the-flag"!

The game itself isn't a simple shooter, in which we insanely and recklessly shoot at the enemy - we must always think about the tactics of the enemy and where to aim, since we can slow him down by shooting a certain piece of his mech, or just simply use the strength to throw him off the heights!

In the beginning the player has access to one type of robot and two weapons, but in time we will be able to unlock new ones or upgrade already owned robots. In summary, the game offers us: 13 mechs, 16 weapons and two shields, so it can provide us a different style of playing by choosing other available characteristics - just pick the best for yourself!

War Robots - will definitely be such an action game that will change the look at futuristic battles . So don't wait any longer and join the game right now!

