Is this a good game?

marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem146
Mamitiana
Mamitiana
Gem630
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem1,850
skrt
skrt
Gem20
BattaL
BattaL
Gem470
StarStableM
StarStableM
Gem19
skrt
skrt
Gem20
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem354
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem270
skrt
skrt
Gem20
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem196
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem154
haczpro875
haczpro875
Gem350
austinhaely5555
austinhaely5555
Gem116
ArmoredPigeon
ArmoredPigeon
Gem20
sebasttbartis
sebasttbartis
Gem1,170
wdowiajdarek
wdowiajdarek
Gem231
milinmohame2
milinmohame2
Gem70
skrt
skrt
Gem231
Rain

Gem3

SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconStarStableM: Hi
AdminSwirfty: Cashouts are reviewed and approved throughout the day
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: when will i receive my cashout?
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: hi
unranked rank iconskrt: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: i'm newbie
AdminJoshverd: OOOO emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem155 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: You can view the progress of your rank on your profile page
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new, how long do you think it would take to complete novice rank?
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: im new
unranked rank iconmohammed03052005: how lon gwould i take to complete novice rank
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem86 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: Modcheck emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShane Patton: hi
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMyroslav Kureliuk: mk
unranked rank iconRafaela Laureano cardozo: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

37

0/160

Back to War Robots

Is this a good game?

Neolmok avatar

Neolmok

April 20, 2020 at 08:52 PM

Looks cool I want to try it
Robotx75 avatar

Robotx75

April 20, 2020 at 09:03 PM

abujanigeria
Ausenas avatar

Ausenas

April 21, 2020 at 07:50 AM

It's pretty fun but very grindy.
NazaD avatar

NazaD

April 28, 2020 at 08:37 PM

щыллудбввббдажккжшлеклкллеедедшшпнгаааанннннггдуудкдкд
naitroi avatar

naitroi

April 30, 2020 at 02:41 PM

well actually its the same as world of tanks, world of warships ,etc. so the game is fine for me
Boom159281 avatar

Boom159281

April 30, 2020 at 03:01 PM

yep its a good game
Spewww avatar

Spewww

May 4, 2020 at 03:42 PM

very cool Under flow in şahsın war wolrd
Tabaxi avatar

Tabaxi

May 6, 2020 at 01:20 AM

Is this game worth it?
zdior avatar

zdior

May 6, 2020 at 02:38 AM

this game looks good i am gonna try it
theinternetboss69 avatar

theinternetboss69

May 6, 2020 at 03:47 AM

It's very fun but p2w
entity303 avatar

entity303

May 6, 2020 at 12:29 PM

Bence çok güzel bir oyun indirmeni e arkadşlarına önermeni tavsiye ederim.Oyun hakkında:War Robots, Rus oyun geliştiricisi Pixonic tarafından geliştirilen ve yayınlanan mobil uygulama oyunudur. Çok Oyunculu Çevrimiçi Savaş Arenası modunda gerçek zamanlı PvP savaşları olan üçüncü şahıs bir nişancıdır. Oyuncular, canlı bir savaş alanında BattleTech benzeri robotlar işletiyor.
leeee1 avatar

leeee1

May 6, 2020 at 12:51 PM

it probably is a good game
Serene47 avatar

Serene47

May 8, 2020 at 09:45 AM

I have the same question. Why do poeple like this game ? it looks boring for me but my brother is addicting it !
Masnor avatar

Masnor

June 10, 2020 at 12:28 AM

this game is quite good.
bminal4800 avatar

bminal4800

June 10, 2020 at 03:15 AM

yes this game is so good so much but i need to know i can download this game without any error?
Zeddris avatar

Zeddris

June 14, 2020 at 08:01 AM

Game has good graphics, nice arsenal of wepons and also has good mechanics, I think it's available in mobile and through steam (PC).
Aron888 avatar

Aron888

June 14, 2020 at 03:13 PM

SRY IDK :(
hoanghaicoal avatar

hoanghaicoal

June 28, 2020 at 10:22 PM

yeah you should try it
Bananebroodje avatar

Bananebroodje

June 29, 2020 at 01:10 AM

Yeah, it involves all sorts of cool things like battles. And you should definitly give it a try
kapeuu avatar

kapeuu

July 7, 2020 at 11:38 PM

yess
asdasdasdasd1212 avatar

asdasdasdasd1212

July 8, 2020 at 12:28 AM

great job very great
Serene47 avatar

Serene47

October 1, 2020 at 11:30 PM

Yes it is for me. I am tired with games that lure players to play with lewd female dresses.
3r1c_S3b4st14n avatar

3r1c_S3b4st14n

October 21, 2020 at 01:54 AM

Depends
ALYSKO avatar

ALYSKO

October 21, 2020 at 01:57 AM

hello, can I play this on Nvidia TV Shield? thx
Cam206 avatar

Cam206

November 4, 2020 at 06:09 AM

It depends. I think it’s a pretty cool game
123
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Is this a good game? - War Robots Forum on Gamehag