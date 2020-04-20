Is this a good game?

Neolmok Looks cool I want to try it

Ausenas It's pretty fun but very grindy.

naitroi well actually its the same as world of tanks, world of warships ,etc. so the game is fine for me

Boom159281 yep its a good game

Spewww very cool Under flow in şahsın war wolrd

Tabaxi Is this game worth it?

zdior this game looks good i am gonna try it

theinternetboss69 It's very fun but p2w

entity303 Bence çok güzel bir oyun indirmeni e arkadşlarına önermeni tavsiye ederim.Oyun hakkında:War Robots, Rus oyun geliştiricisi Pixonic tarafından geliştirilen ve yayınlanan mobil uygulama oyunudur. Çok Oyunculu Çevrimiçi Savaş Arenası modunda gerçek zamanlı PvP savaşları olan üçüncü şahıs bir nişancıdır. Oyuncular, canlı bir savaş alanında BattleTech benzeri robotlar işletiyor.

leeee1 it probably is a good game

Serene47 I have the same question. Why do poeple like this game ? it looks boring for me but my brother is addicting it !

Masnor this game is quite good.

bminal4800 yes this game is so good so much but i need to know i can download this game without any error?



Zeddris Game has good graphics, nice arsenal of wepons and also has good mechanics, I think it's available in mobile and through steam (PC).

Aron888 SRY IDK :(

hoanghaicoal yeah you should try it

Bananebroodje Yeah, it involves all sorts of cool things like battles. And you should definitly give it a try

kapeuu yess

asdasdasdasd1212 great job very great

Serene47 Yes it is for me. I am tired with games that lure players to play with lewd female dresses.

3r1c_S3b4st14n Depends

ALYSKO hello, can I play this on Nvidia TV Shield? thx