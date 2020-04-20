Is this a good game?

Looks cool I want to try it
It's pretty fun but very grindy.
well actually its the same as world of tanks, world of warships ,etc. so the game is fine for me
this game looks good i am gonna try it
Bence çok güzel bir oyun indirmeni e arkadşlarına önermeni tavsiye ederim.Oyun hakkında:War Robots, Rus oyun geliştiricisi Pixonic tarafından geliştirilen ve yayınlanan mobil uygulama oyunudur. Çok Oyunculu Çevrimiçi Savaş Arenası modunda gerçek zamanlı PvP savaşları olan üçüncü şahıs bir nişancıdır. Oyuncular, canlı bir savaş alanında BattleTech benzeri robotlar işletiyor.
it probably is a good game
I have the same question. Why do poeple like this game ? it looks boring for me but my brother is addicting it !
yes this game is so good so much but i need to know i can download this game without any error?
Game has good graphics, nice arsenal of wepons and also has good mechanics, I think it's available in mobile and through steam (PC).
Yeah, it involves all sorts of cool things like battles. And you should definitly give it a try
Yes it is for me. I am tired with games that lure players to play with lewd female dresses.
hello, can I play this on Nvidia TV Shield? thx
It depends. I think it’s a pretty cool game