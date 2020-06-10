is robots war good game?why like this?
its an amazing game because you can do so much
I think its a really good game but does pc version exist?
yes game top and normal pc
Ofc this game is way to good. Awesome graphics and i think you should try it
It is very slow paced, like tanks. I think it is good.
Yeah i like the graphics and the movement
просто замечательная. нет.
graphics are good and there are a lot of people playing it
so I've been a war robots player for a long long time, you need to be prepared to be up against many pay to win players in higher tiers. If you can get past the frustration of having your bot melted in half a second then you should be able to play just fine. A couple of hours of grinding should get you to a decent level and you can compete with these pay to win players if you're lucky.
i like war robots, the fighting, aiming and shooting
yo this game is amazing I play it all the time when I was a kid lol and I still do jk
yes its good game and hard
it's fun but not for a long time