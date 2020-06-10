Rain

good game?

@Reza124 avatar

@Reza124

June 10, 2020 at 09:28 PM

is robots war good game?why like this?
emmaisverynice avatar

emmaisverynice

June 10, 2020 at 09:33 PM

its an amazing game because you can do so much
ErsinReis7789 avatar

ErsinReis7789

June 10, 2020 at 09:59 PM

olmak iyide degil
dejtacar avatar

dejtacar

June 12, 2020 at 12:15 PM

I think its a really good game but does pc version exist?
idkimhereforthemoney avatar

idkimhereforthemoney

June 12, 2020 at 02:30 PM

yes its very nice
Mayerop23 avatar

Mayerop23

June 14, 2020 at 01:40 AM

yes game top and normal pc
Ricis12 avatar

Ricis12

July 31, 2020 at 12:14 AM

dont nowe much but looks like **** sorey just joking i neded lvlv 3

_o5 avatar

_o5

August 4, 2020 at 09:21 PM

ДаДаДаДаДаДаДаДаДаДаДаДаДа
Sud1968 avatar

Sud1968

August 6, 2020 at 06:49 PM

Ofc this game is way to good. Awesome graphics and i think you should try it
Serene47 avatar

Serene47

August 9, 2020 at 09:38 AM

It is very slow paced, like tanks. I think it is good.
Sporco avatar

Sporco

August 9, 2020 at 02:45 PM

used to be good
bunny62 avatar

bunny62

August 9, 2020 at 02:46 PM

ДаДаДаДаДаДаДаДаДаДаДаДаДа
Steven_fransz avatar

Steven_fransz

August 17, 2020 at 01:06 AM

Yeah i like the graphics and the movement
Furchte avatar

Furchte

August 17, 2020 at 03:03 AM

good to know
animekiller401 avatar

animekiller401

August 24, 2020 at 09:08 PM

I havent play it
_29981 avatar

_29981

September 1, 2020 at 11:31 PM

просто замечательная. нет.


Daxxwun_ avatar

Daxxwun_

October 1, 2020 at 09:27 PM

graphics are good and there are a lot of people playing it
MOCAKING avatar

MOCAKING

October 3, 2020 at 07:03 PM

hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
MOCAKING avatar

MOCAKING

October 3, 2020 at 07:04 PM

commenting all day
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 3, 2020 at 07:58 PM

so I've been a war robots player for a long long time, you need to be prepared to be up against many pay to win players in higher tiers. If you can get past the frustration of having your bot melted in half a second then you should be able to play just fine. A couple of hours of grinding should get you to a decent level and you can compete with these pay to win players if you're lucky.
ALYSKO avatar

ALYSKO

October 21, 2020 at 01:59 AM

i like war robots, the fighting, aiming and shooting
Firefox4968 avatar

Firefox4968

February 3, 2021 at 06:58 PM

yo this game is amazing I play it all the time when I was a kid lol and I still do jk
Denzdemr avatar

Denzdemr

February 15, 2021 at 10:49 PM

Yes good Game
kinojon avatar

kinojon

February 15, 2021 at 10:50 PM

yes very good game
Amir8391 avatar

Amir8391

August 25, 2021 at 08:16 AM

yes its good game and hard
eben909 avatar

eben909

August 25, 2021 at 12:17 PM

Yes very good game
A_wet_fart avatar

A_wet_fart

February 14, 2022 at 02:31 PM

it's fun but not for a long time
roland_orbn avatar

roland_orbn

January 11, 2025 at 10:07 PM

yes good game

