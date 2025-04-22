btitomor
Tales of Gaia

Tales of Gaia

Tales of Gaia

Information

Tales of Gaia is a MMORPG free-to-play game for mobile devices, available for Android and iOS. Released in April of 2018 by the company Snail Games USA Inc..

This game has got an unique engine that offers the extraordinary 3D graphics with the special effects that can compete with some of the best games for PC.

Tales of Gaia is a role-play game, set in the fantasy universe with the boundless open world, where we have to face the sad history of Gaia - the vast land that was destroyed by the Invasion of Darkness, which push the people to fight in a ruthless war for so long time. And now, various factions, human beings and elfs are fighting against each other in order to become the ruler of Gaia.

Every race is dealing with not only influencial, but also very dangerous dark power. Everything is starting to get out of control. The dragons and the black magic are really powerful, but the consequence may be unpredictable... The destiny of Gaia is in your hands! Who would be victorious? What is the future of Gaia?

Start your journey pledging loyalty to one of the diverse factions: Dwarf, Elf or Human. In Tales of Gaia you will be able to explore this fantastic land through the enormous map with the dynamic environment. You can also play against others players in exciting PVP combats or make alliances to attack the enemies in cooperative combats.

Pursuit the glory and get the gratification defeating the leaders of other factions that are spreading out across the world of Gaia!
Discover the origins of the Darkness that caused the collapse of Gaia through epic battles!
Discover the misterious secrets of Gaia and experience on the first hand the legendary battles!

Play the game Tales of Gaia now!

