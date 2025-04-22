Seafight is a MMO game, where the player becomes a pirate! The main goal is to attack the enemy ships and eventually, to conquer the whole sea world! Our biggest threat are the pirates, which have to be vanquished. They’re the real danger to your ship. It is then important to join a brotherhood and fight for honor and gold by killing sea monsters which will allow us in the further parts of the game to develop our ship, change the sails appearance and other details. That’s how the player may distinguish himself from other ships thereby gaining recognition from enemy pirates or on the contrary, to mask his ship and blend into the surroundings. It is also important to take your own tactics. It is possible to play alone or join an alliance, which allows us to encircle our enemy with overwhelming forces. Seafight is an incredibly interesting game with equally interesting theme. The graphics do not surprise with details, nevertheless it’s them but the gameplay itself that plays a major role in the game. THe player should demonstrate a strategic mind, which will allow him to carry out attacks successfully.