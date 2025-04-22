Milo
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Seafight

Seafight

Seafight

Information

Seafight is a MMO game, where the player becomes a pirate! The main goal is to attack the enemy ships and eventually, to conquer the whole sea world! Our biggest threat are the pirates, which have to be vanquished. They’re the real danger to your ship. It is then important to join a brotherhood and fight for honor and gold by killing sea monsters which will allow us in the further parts of the game to develop our ship, change the sails appearance and other details. That’s how the player may distinguish himself from other ships thereby gaining recognition from enemy pirates or on the contrary, to mask his ship and blend into the surroundings. It is also important to take your own tactics. It is possible to play alone or join an alliance, which allows us to encircle our enemy with overwhelming forces. Seafight is an incredibly interesting game with equally interesting theme. The graphics do not surprise with details, nevertheless it’s them but the gameplay itself that plays a major role in the game. THe player should demonstrate a strategic mind, which will allow him to carry out attacks successfully.

Recent Forum Posts

What is this game? Do you know it?

5 replies

Last reply: Nov 12, 2023

The first task

7 replies

Last reply: Aug 17, 2021

Can you say how dis game is

14 replies

Last reply: Jan 15, 2021

SEAFIGHT rate us!

9 replies

Last reply: Jan 9, 2021

This game is a bit interesting!

16 replies

Last reply: Oct 8, 2019

thoughts on de game?

4 replies

Last reply: Oct 8, 2019

