My Legend is a brand new version of the famous game "My Pirate" - in fact, this one is a direct continuation with several improvements that will surely please all the fans of the first game!

My Legend is a game based on the popular manga series- One Piece, whose main hero is Monkey D. Luffy, accompanied by his crazy crew that move across the oceans in search of treasure. You will be invited to choose from 4 different classes: the Sailor, the Dark Mage, the Sniper and the Doctor. Each of them has its own advantages and disadvantages. Join Luffy in his new journey and experience the great advetures with them!







