Gardenscape

Gardenscape

Gardenscape

Information

Gardenscape is a casual game of puzzle and adventure for mobile devices developed and produced by the company Joindots and distributed by eShop.


In this fun adventure, at the beginning we received a beautiful but neglected mansion as an inheritance and we will have to move to the field, to our grandfather's house, but when we arrived, we discovered that his garden, which at one time was lovely, now is terribly neglected and we don't have money to fix it. Both the garden and the house are full of all kinds of rarities and antiquities. Our objective will be to collect and sell this objects that we find, in order to recover the splendor of our grandfather's garden.


For this we will have to build benches, fountains, hedges, statues, lampposts, trees and many other decorative elements with which to give a unique aspect to our garden. All this while we follow an interesting story starring by Austin, our butler.


The game system of Gardenscape is relatively simple. To build elements inside our garden we will need coins and stars. And to get coins and stars we will have to play a minigame. In this way, we will always be doing something fun.


The game is composed of more than a hundred different levels in which we can get to know new characters and unlocking a lot of content. We can even get to have a nice pet that will accompany us throughout the whole adventure.


Gardenscape is a very entertaining casual game, which offers a charming visual section and a perfect game system for touch devices. The game will also allow us to take pictures of our own garden, to share with other players.


Don't wait more and enjoy of Gardenscape!

