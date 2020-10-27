rosanna_rondon
Gardenscapes or Homescapes, Which One is Better?

LilVivie avatar

LilVivie

October 27, 2020 at 12:54 AM

I've played through most of both of them, i'd just like to know which ones you guys like more.
Stello123 avatar

Stello123

October 27, 2020 at 01:58 AM

i like this game its difficult but fun
Atusbatus7 avatar

Atusbatus7

November 2, 2020 at 12:58 PM

I think gardenescape
gowpvp123 avatar

gowpvp123

November 2, 2020 at 03:39 PM

игра вполне нормлаьноя но скучная
elge05 avatar

elge05

December 7, 2020 at 06:47 PM

Homescape is better i think because they added so much stuff to it than Gardenscape.
LazarNagulov avatar

LazarNagulov

December 10, 2020 at 05:29 AM

I do not know, I like both
Limonkabugu avatar

Limonkabugu

December 29, 2020 at 05:44 PM

both of them farmer game and boring so much
Rey123masteroS avatar

Rey123masteroS

January 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM

Gardenscapes and Homescapes are both nice and cool
Rey123masteroS avatar

Rey123masteroS

January 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM

Gardenscapes and Homescapes are both nice and cool
Rey123masteroS avatar

Rey123masteroS

January 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM

OOps sorry the lag makes me press "LEAVE A COMMENT" twice
catotron avatar

catotron

January 2, 2021 at 02:55 PM

neither they both have fake ads,
Dunkking avatar

Dunkking

January 7, 2021 at 06:29 AM

yeah ads is how they make extra income
evelien_anoniem avatar

evelien_anoniem

January 10, 2021 at 03:50 AM

gardenscapes
praptireddy4 avatar

praptireddy4

January 27, 2021 at 07:13 PM

Homescapes
OGGLOPOG avatar

OGGLOPOG

January 28, 2021 at 01:15 AM

gardenscapes
OGGLOPOG avatar

OGGLOPOG

January 28, 2021 at 01:16 AM

gardenscapes because gardenscapes
Booca_ avatar

Booca_

February 22, 2021 at 10:14 AM

Homescapes for me
Charbear1988 avatar

Charbear1988

February 23, 2021 at 04:45 AM

I play both
WimpieWh avatar

WimpieWh

March 10, 2021 at 04:24 PM

both of them are very good
jawad_sgawi avatar

jawad_sgawi

March 10, 2021 at 06:10 PM

Not too sure about this game,
jawad_sgawi avatar

jawad_sgawi

March 10, 2021 at 06:10 PM

Not too sure about this game, it feels more like a Fallout is not good
jawad_sgawi avatar

jawad_sgawi

March 10, 2021 at 06:10 PM

can i get this key

jimmythegreifer5000 avatar

jimmythegreifer5000

March 19, 2021 at 03:49 PM

I prefer Gardenscapes more
AyoXr avatar

AyoXr

May 25, 2021 at 06:32 PM

Homescapes is better. But its your choice.
denisaaaaaa4 avatar

denisaaaaaa4

May 25, 2021 at 07:34 PM

i will say homescapes but i like gardenscapes too
