Gardenscapes or Homescapes, Which One is Better?

LilVivie I've played through most of both of them, i'd just like to know which ones you guys like more.

Stello123 i like this game its difficult but fun

Atusbatus7 I think gardenescape

gowpvp123 игра вполне нормлаьноя но скучная

elge05 Homescape is better i think because they added so much stuff to it than Gardenscape.

LazarNagulov I do not know, I like both

Limonkabugu both of them farmer game and boring so much

Rey123masteroS Gardenscapes and Homescapes are both nice and cool

catotron neither they both have fake ads,

Dunkking yeah ads is how they make extra income

evelien_anoniem gardenscapes

praptireddy4 Homescapes

OGGLOPOG gardenscapes

OGGLOPOG gardenscapes because gardenscapes

Booca_ Homescapes for me

Charbear1988 I play both

WimpieWh both of them are very good

jawad_sgawi Not too sure about this game,

jimmythegreifer5000 I prefer Gardenscapes more

AyoXr Homescapes is better. But its your choice.