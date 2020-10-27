Gardenscapes or Homescapes, Which One is Better?

I've played through most of both of them, i'd just like to know which ones you guys like more.
i like this game its difficult but fun
игра вполне нормлаьноя но скучная
Homescape is better i think because they added so much stuff to it than Gardenscape.
I do not know, I like both
both of them farmer game and boring so much
Gardenscapes and Homescapes are both nice and cool
neither they both have fake ads,
yeah ads is how they make extra income
gardenscapes because gardenscapes
both of them are very good
Not too sure about this game,
Not too sure about this game, it feels more like a Fallout is not good
I prefer Gardenscapes more
Homescapes is better. But its your choice.
i will say homescapes but i like gardenscapes too