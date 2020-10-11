i didnt try this, should i try this game?

? :DD (nothing to write rlly)
? :DD (nothing to write rlly)
it’s up to you, it is fun for a few days, then it gets boring
good game from best shop with best price and best Deal and service
Defenetly not. Its a P2W game. And its lonely. I suggest ya Homescapes.
In gardenscapes you collect stars and build your mansion and also here you don't have to clear hundreds of levels, you just do some levels and get huge accomplishments feeling. Austin gives us new tasks to put in the benches and sweeping the garden etc(you'd know more as you play) so this game is fun
you should try it. homescapes is a good game too
Game is completely different from Ad
i love this game and also my dad did play it
i love this game also release on 2016