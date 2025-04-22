Rain

Jump onto the intergalactic arenas of Games of Glory, a brand new Shooter MobA created by a French team from Lightbulb Crew. Choose among over a dozen different characters with unique abilities. Invite your friends to play with and together, face your enemies on two different maps and two game modes.

Fight in 4v4 battles on the Arkashan Arena, control points and don't let your opponents to recapture them in order to ultimately destroy their energy core. If you're enough with that, you can always join the Svandia’s Foundry! A 3v3 arena where a random player from each team is designated as a Superstar - destroy the enemy Superstar to win a round!

Prove yourself as a great tactician when choosing an ideal set of equipment from over 50 different weapons such as sniper, tactical rifles, melee weapons and more! All this is accompanied by decent, colourful graphics.

So, are you ready for battle? Join Games of Glory today!

