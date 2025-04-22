Rain

Information

FIFA 18 is a game from one of the most recognizable series in the world. Each year, many fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this exciting sport game and discuss its pros and cons.

FIFA 18 represents, most of all, a huge scale of the project. The story mode which has already been introduced a year before includes such big stars as Cristiano Ronaldo, Danny Williams, Gareth Walker or Rio Ferdinand. We can still create our own character (even though not in the story mode), become a manager or play matches.

There was much talk about the street mode. Sadly, it was only available in one of the missions from the story. This little nod from the developers can let us think that FIFA may surprise us when it concerns the street soccer.

The gameplay is certainly not revolutionary, even though there were still some improvements having a big impact on the ball control, which means – on the game’s quality.

There were further adjustments on the pace of the game by reinforcing the precision and tactical aspects. There were also some modifications of the AI, so that the matches against the computer give us much more fun than before.

The new engine allowed considerable graphic improvements, thus the new FIFA is much more pleasing to the sight. We can see that with the stadiums, which seem more diverse and vivid.

FIFA 18 is not only about the improvements, but most of all another game from the cult classic series, to which many people still have a certain affection. It is still worth playing just to feel once again the emotions we experienced in previous years.

