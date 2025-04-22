Do you like living in a countryside? Would you like to start your own farm? To raise animals, plant seeds and harvest crops? This game is perfect for you! Big Farm will definitely make this dream come true with its pleasing to the eye and colourful graphics. Lead a life of a farmer, get paid for your hard work and enjoy the effects. Remember to visit your farm, as the plants need some time to grow, however it’s worth waiting! Complete the missions in order to receive some useful rewards as the money. Who doesn’t want money? And it’s needed to purchase more seeds for your farm. The better and more expensive the plant is, the more money you gain after it grows up. The farm is really time-consuming, so you have to spend there a lot of time if you want to become a real farmer. The climactic music shall enhance your time on the farm. So, grab the sickle and to work!