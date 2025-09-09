GemEarn

Where can I find lit crosshair codes in Valorant?

RexSky13 avatar

RexSky13

September 9, 2025 at 06:40 PM

Streamers often drop their hunter crosshair codes in Twitch panels or Twitter bios tools like CrosshairGallery docs it all.
ChonkWaffle3 avatar

ChonkWaffle3

September 10, 2025 at 04:50 PM

PapaChin and TenZ styles are public now and coded for classical pixel gaps with contrasting outlines.
Clutch9924 avatar

Clutch9924

September 10, 2025 at 10:47 PM

Code import is easy just paste them in your crosshair settings panel.
RayTom69 avatar

RayTom69

September 11, 2025 at 06:56 AM

Don’t forget to adjust in-game FOV or monitor DPI; crosshair looks change with scaling.
Ic_y avatar

Ic_y

September 11, 2025 at 01:55 PM

CrosshairGallery.gg and ValorantHQ list global pro setups for testing.
Hea_eadshotX avatar

Hea_eadshotX

September 11, 2025 at 11:00 PM

Your smurf might need a thicker outline because rainbows and gels mess with visibility.
OrcSlayer5 avatar

OrcSlayer5

September 12, 2025 at 01:12 PM

Good crosshair equals clean headshots but practice still wins matches.

