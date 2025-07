When does Baro Ki'Teer show up in Warframe?

FlashNova48 He shows up every two weeks on Friday. Same time, different relay. Check your star chart to see where he lands. Always some hype around it.

Silent42031 He brings random gear like primed mods, cosmetics, boosters. Varies a lot.

SkyNeo17 Need ducats and credits to buy his stuff. Don’t show up broke lol.

Jet_etTom Sometimes he drops bangers, sometimes just memes. Total RNG fiesta.

MooBanana55 He only stays for two days too. Don’t miss your shot.