How does the multiplayer mod work for The Sims 4?

ProBeast34 It is a fan-made mod that lets multiple players control different Sims in one household simultaneously.

Epic42038 Each player joins via LAN or VPN and can guide their assigned Sim’s actions independently.

TomFlash It supports shared inventory and household funds so coordination matters for success.

Sn1p3r420 Some versions offer voice chat integration though stability varies depending on your network.

StormSeer24 It is unsupported by EA and may break after major game patches so backup saves in advance.