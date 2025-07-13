It is a fan-made mod that lets multiple players control different Sims in one household simultaneously.
Each player joins via LAN or VPN and can guide their assigned Sim’s actions independently.
It supports shared inventory and household funds so coordination matters for success.
Some versions offer voice chat integration though stability varies depending on your network.
It is unsupported by EA and may break after major game patches so backup saves in advance.
It is ideal for cooperative storytelling or roleplay scenarios with friends.