GemEarn

Rain

Gem859

novice rank icon2303732078: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon2303732078: yes
novice rank iconujb_ak: do they give me something?
adept rank iconyurdanur ilkcan: heyo
novice rank icon2303732078: hello Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconreimond96: hello
novice rank icon2303732078: By the way, is it really almost impossible to see McFlurry in McDonald's in the United States? ( Very Cat emote (inline chat version))
scholar rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon2303732078: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem148 from the Rain.
novice rank icon2303732078: Praise Rain Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon2303732078: Cat No emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconyurdanur ilkcan: heyo
novice rank icon2303732078: Hello()
novice rank iconMuhammad Shahzaib: hello
novice rank iconMuhammad Shahzaib: aha
novice rank iconMuhammad Shahzaib: how are you
novice rank iconMuhammad Shahzaib: hy
novice rank iconreimond96: hello
novice rank iconHow 5: can give me point
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem33 from the Rain.
novice rank icondireji4581: hi everyone
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem20 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconShounak Gupta: Yo guysss I'm backk!!
scholar rank iconAtia: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPolskiGrajek: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconreimond96: hello
novice rank iconDndn: Hi
novice rank iconghost886304: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Hello
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem184 from the Rain.
novice rank iconghost886304: OMEGALUL emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconghost886304: Hello
novice rank iconghost886304: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconBrandi Wood: Flashbang emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconYakuzeг: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconasukauuu2025: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconetka: ıhjıluhnç
novice rank iconghost886304: Dancin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconmtc: yes, they removed them
novice rank iconTaielMe Debe8Lucas: Did they remove the chests that you used to be able to buy and that gave you runes and rewards? I can't find them
novice rank iconJose Luis Ramirez Taype: v cxvfdaagvwrefcwehufcvwequsg dfcveQUGWCDFV UGAEWSCv dxgukwsaeqVDFCXCCCCCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCXCX
novice rank iconghost886304: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconghost886304: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

61

0/160

Back to Sims 4 forum

How does the multiplayer mod work for The Sims 4?

ProBeast34 avatar

ProBeast34

July 13, 2025 at 03:35 PM

It is a fan-made mod that lets multiple players control different Sims in one household simultaneously.
Epic42038 avatar

Epic42038

July 14, 2025 at 04:16 PM

Each player joins via LAN or VPN and can guide their assigned Sim’s actions independently.
TomFlash avatar

TomFlash

July 15, 2025 at 05:06 PM

It supports shared inventory and household funds so coordination matters for success.
Sn1p3r420 avatar

Sn1p3r420

July 16, 2025 at 01:37 PM

Some versions offer voice chat integration though stability varies depending on your network.
StormSeer24 avatar

StormSeer24

July 17, 2025 at 05:12 AM

It is unsupported by EA and may break after major game patches so backup saves in advance.
ElfWalker69 avatar

ElfWalker69

July 17, 2025 at 06:33 PM

It is ideal for cooperative storytelling or roleplay scenarios with friends.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy