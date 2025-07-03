It’s gonna be a prequel-type story set in 1999, super wild direction for them. Kinda gives me old-school sci-fi vibes. The teaser looked insane, like some Metal Gear + Warframe mix. Very hyped.
They’re changing up the art style too, way more gritty. I’m down for that.
I wonder if we’ll play as humans this time instead of frames. Would be a crazy switch.
Fans been asking for story expansions and this is it. DE going bold.
Hope the gameplay holds up though. Can’t just rely on cool lore.
Definitely feels like they’re going all in. Let’s hope it delivers.