What’s up with Warframe 1999?

RayCo_Cool67 It’s gonna be a prequel-type story set in 1999, super wild direction for them. Kinda gives me old-school sci-fi vibes. The teaser looked insane, like some Metal Gear + Warframe mix. Very hyped.

NovaRex92 They’re changing up the art style too, way more gritty. I’m down for that.

SocksPants I wonder if we’ll play as humans this time instead of frames. Would be a crazy switch.

OrcSlayer4 Fans been asking for story expansions and this is it. DE going bold.

N_t37 Hope the gameplay holds up though. Can’t just rely on cool lore.