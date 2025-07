What does “This is going to be a terrible night” mean in Terraria?

MageBorn9 This message signals the start of the Twins boss fight at night after using a Mechanical Eye.

SlapperMeow5 It is one of the Hardmode mechanical bosses and spawns naturally after defeating a few enemies post-Wall of Flesh.

PantsBanana_ The Twins consist of Retinazer and Spazmatism and have distinct attack patterns.