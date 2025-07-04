How do you trade in Warframe?

IceWizard83 You gotta be Mastery Rank 2 at least, then head to a relay or dojo. Super easy once you get the hang of it. Trading posts in dojos are where the real deals go down. Platinum moves fast there.

DerpMeo_erpM Make sure to know your prices tho, people will try to shark you. Use Warframe Market.

Ne_h1 Only certain items can be traded, like mods, arcanes, rivens. No blueprints or resources mostly.

xXGod6 Always double-check before confirming trades. No backsies in this game.

NovaCool80_o Tax varies by item too. Some rare stuff gets taxed heavy.