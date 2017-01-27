Rain

Najlepsza postac na mida

NiebieskiLeh avatar

NiebieskiLeh

January 27, 2017 at 06:51 PM

Macie jakieś ulubione postacie ?
PawcioW avatar

PawcioW

January 27, 2017 at 06:57 PM

Zed
kubus2214 avatar

kubus2214

January 27, 2017 at 09:52 PM

Kata Akali Zed
NiebieskiLeh avatar

NiebieskiLeh

January 27, 2017 at 11:01 PM

DZIEKI WIELKIE
darthoskar2 avatar

darthoskar2

January 28, 2017 at 12:23 AM

SYNDRA 72% WIN RATIO
lolekpl33 avatar

lolekpl33

January 28, 2017 at 06:01 AM

Bardzo dobry jest zed ale polecam bardziej yasuo lub oriana jak się umie grać nimi to win 100%
joniak10PL avatar

joniak10PL

January 29, 2017 at 08:00 AM

bardzo dory jest teemo
joniak10PL avatar

joniak10PL

January 29, 2017 at 08:01 AM

anie
teemo
DracoExT avatar

DracoExT

February 1, 2017 at 06:05 AM

Hermi i corki
kkh avatar

kkh

February 2, 2017 at 02:33 AM

yasuo zed akli
Klaudistomis avatar

Klaudistomis

March 30, 2017 at 10:38 AM

Najlepsze postacie to takie ktorymi lubisz grac ma wave clear i obrazenia
