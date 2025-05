Is it possible to earn robux without donation?

bodikabross explain how :(

salaa_abdelkrim you really cant

Jadenusa yes through Microsoft rewards

misheluwu ojala se puediera

Zozonix15475685 make games

erenlinc1 Yes, it's quite easy actually. You can either make games(Which most people are too lazy/unskilled to do) or play games like PLS DONATE, which can easily make you hundreds if you try to find streamers who are currently donating to their fans.

erenlinc1 My bad, I misread the title, however I can't delete the comment for some reason.

gameshowghost cool

Bilel_757 yes it's gamehag offers doing quests receiving SG and buying with SG robux

kornel_skrzynskipaszkowicz tak gamehag

Judithdragonsea theres some sketchy ways too...

lanamna you could make a game

lael_fraise i just started this website can i actually get robux

ai_acc Yeah, sure, gamehaag will help you, and there are also modes in robox like “please donate to me”.

iplayrandomgamesforc Play pls donate or redeem robux in this website with gems or make games